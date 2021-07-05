When it comes to traveling for the holidays — particularly as the coronavirus threat diminishes — guaranteed merriment often can be found in the desert debauchery of Las Vegas.

The city of lost wages and bright lights will celebrate the Fourth of July with a high-octane fireworks display in a place where 100-degree summer days, omnipresent chaos and a seat at the roulette table are regular occurrences.

At 11 p.m. on July 4, seven places — the ARIA Resort & Casino; Caesars Palace Las Vegas; Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Resorts World Las Vegas; The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod; Treasure Island Las Vegas; and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas — will join for a unified fireworks bonanza, according to TravelPulse.

After the Vegas Strip lost its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority agreed that pyrotechnics again will illuminate the night sky on the Strip this year.

“Las Vegas is a city built on hospitality and entertainment,” said Kate Wik, the authority’s chief marketing director, according to TravelPulse.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back from around the country,” she added.

“The excitement throughout the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand to visit is real. We have been waiting for this moment to announce that once again, your ‘Only Vegas’ experience is waiting.”

July Fourth weekend — marked by fireworks, live entertainment and a return to regularity — is expected to foster its share of financial winners and losers this year.

In the end, though, travelers are sure to stumble upon a convivial city in the desert.

Nevada reopened 100 percent on June 1, according to multiple outlets, although the office of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced then that face masks “still must be worn in hospitals and healthcare facilities and on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States.”

Flocking to the Strip to celebrate America’s 245th birthday, tourists are sure to supply surrounding small and large businesses a needed economic boost with heightened consumer spending.

Whether they are spending on the Strip or merely people-watching, the days of lockdown-induced recession appear over.

Is there a better way to celebrate independence, along with a return to regularity?

In a land defined by vice and temptation, it is prudent to not lose one’s cool.

For in the end, it is sound mindedness that wins in Sin City, holiday or no holiday.

Outside of the Strip on July Fourth weekend, venturers can find fireworks displays at Plaza Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, and Lake Las Vegas, according to Travel Weekly.

While Las Vegas isn’t the only city recapturing the ethos of Independence Day, the collective celebration is expected to be wonderfully received and bring communities together throughout the nation.

