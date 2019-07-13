Las Vegas Hosts Massive Anti-Left Conference, Complete with Festival Showcasing 30 Films the Left Won’t Like

FreedomFest, America’s largest conference devoted to liberty, begins soon in Las Vegas, with a stellar array of well-known keynote speakers and a provocative array of 30 films.

FreedomFest runs from July 17 to July 20. As noted on the FreedomFest website, this year’s theme is “The Wild West,” where the romantic image of personal freedom and opportunity often collides with a gritty reality of violence and lawlessness.

“Was the Wild West a time of liberty and opportunity? Or a time of anarchy and violence? Or both? We’ll visit this exciting theme at FreedomFest this year, explore the real history with experts, learn what are the ‘Wild Wests’ of today, plus how we can benefit from the positive lessons of the Old West,” the FreedomFest website says.

The event also features the Anthem Film Festival, whose subjects include the little-known Ukrainian version of the Holocaust known as the Holodomor, in which millions of people died during the 1930s under the collectivization policy of former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

“Big Lies: The Forgotten Russian Holocaust” is directed by Igor Rudov, and it’s more than just a review of the Ukrainian famine of the 1930s. It takes aim one of America’s most enduring liberal icons — the liberal news media.

In the film, the protagonist “uncovers many controversial facts about the role played by American media and business in the early ’30s in Soviet Russia. Even more staggering – she starts to understand the connection between those events and current domination of fake news and total mistrust on today’s post-truth world,” according to the film festival’s website.

The New York Times, which is currently at the center of controversy over the role of the media, had a controversial role in the famine as well. As late as 2017, Ukrainian advocates were demanding that a Pulitzer Prize awarded to The Times for its coverage of the Soviet Union in the 1930s be rescinded.

Other documentary films have a direct political focus. “American Consequences 2020” explores the chances that America could elect a socialist president in 2020.

For those concerned with the intrusion and influence of technology in everyday life, the Anthem Film Festival offers “The Creepy Line,” which, according to the festival’s website, “reveals the stunning degree to which society is manipulated by Google and Facebook and blows the lid off the remarkably subtle — hence powerful — manner in which they do it.”

“No question, ‘The Creepy Line’ will scare you to death,” Jo Ann Skousen, founder and director of the festival, told the website Blogcritics.org.

“We’ve all become so reliant on Google for research and Facebook for mass communication that turning either of them off is as unlikely as moving into the wilderness to live on berries and wild honey. Yet, as this film makes clear, both have the power to destroy our security and our liberty,” she said. “They manipulate by deciding what we’ll see first in a search, and they have the power to censor simply by freezing or deleting our accounts. In two short decades these private entities have become as powerful as the state. And we’ve done it to ourselves.”

Kevin Sorbo, who starred in the TV series “Hercules,” will present his new movie “Miracle in East Texas” at the Anthem Film Festival, as well as address the event on its opening day.

It is not to late to register for FreedomFest here. Attendees who register through The Western Journal can save as much as $200 when viewing this year’s films.

FreedomFest offers an unrivaled collection of speakers, talking about issues of interest to all Americans.

For Americans trying to unravel how nominations for judges became part of a political game, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, assisted by Georgetown law professor Randy Barnett, will offer a presentation titled, “How the Judicial Nominating Process Has Become a Nominating Nightmare.”

Speakers will also include former presidential candidate and business executive Herman Cain, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, radio icon and TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck, Candace Owens of Turning Point USA, magician and noted libertarian Penn Jillette and libertarian journalist John Stossel. The full list of speakers is available at the FreedomFest website.

