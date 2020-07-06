Don Murry Grubbs, Charlie Daniels’ publicist, confirmed that the 83-year-old died Monday morning from a hemorrhagic stroke.

The country music giant, best known for his 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” worked with other famous musicians and singers and continued to perform into his 80s.

His website posted to confirm his death.

“Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed,” the website’s news page reads. “The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.”

“My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away,” Travis Tritt posted on Instagram. “Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business.”

“He was always there for me when I needed him. I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone. Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful.”

This morning, in a tribute to the singer and musician, Daniels’ Twitter account shared a fitting piece that he performed in April 2018.

“He’s Alive” – Charlie Daniels & World Outreach Church Worship team. – TeamCDB/BW https://t.co/8oLeAgFqZX — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 6, 2020

The song, “He’s Alive,” about Jesus’ resurrection, is a beautiful reminder of Daniels’ faith and reassurance of where he is now.

“I try to make [faith] the number one thing in my life,” he told Fox News in June 2016. “I want everything I do to be affected by my faith. I’m a Christian so I want everything I do to fall in line with my Christianity and beliefs.”

Fans have flooded the post with their farewells and fond memories.

“Just heard the news,” wrote one. “As a long time follower I know where he is right at this moment, playing fiddle in The Heavenly Choir. R.I.P. Mr. Daniels.”

“I will miss his music and I will miss him boldly standing up for our country,” wrote another. “And I will miss his nightly ‘Guess I’ll hang it up for tonight- goodnight planet earth.’ We’ve lost another treasure. RIP Charlie Daniels.”

Other high-profile friends of Daniels’ also shared their fondest memories and recollections with the world.

Brad Paisley shared some words that he’d written for his friend’s biography.

“A tale of hard work, musical discovery, and faith, Charlie Daniels’s journey has been one of a kind,” he tweeted in a photo. “Equal parts rebel rouser and apostle, it’s no small coincidence he launched his career by beating the Devil with a fiddle in hand. I love this man, the things he stands for, and his music. What a story.”

I wrote these words for Charlie’s biography. They ring even more true now.

I’m so sad he’s gone.

We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him.

Rest In Peace my friend. We love you. @CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/3Pg5eWPtIf — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 6, 2020

Luke Bryan also shared his sentiments, recognizing Daniel’s talent and character.

“Just learning of the passing of this great man,” he wrote. “What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels.”

Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/BiQ4FlAlPc — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 6, 2020

In a tweet Sunday, Daniels shared a Bible verse that carried special meaning a day later.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans-8,” he wrote.

