Last Surviving 'Gone with the Wind' Actor Dead at 90 - 'May He Rest In Peace'

The last surviving member of the main cast of the celebrated 1939 cinematic classic “Gone with the Wind” died Sunday at the age of 90.

Mickey Kuhn, who played the child Beau Wilkes in the film, died in Naples, Florida, in a hospice facility, his wife, Barbara, told The Hollywood Reporter.

His death was announced Sunday by a friend, George Terrell, on Facebook.

“Sad to report that Mickey Kuhn died today. He was the last screen credited cast member of Gone with the Wind,” Terrell said in the post. “September 21st he was 90. Twice he was my guest in Gadsden [Alabama] when many folks had a chance to meet him.”

“In addition to being Beau Wilkes he was in many other films with greats like Bette Davis and John Wayne,” the post said. “He was the only person to appear with Vivien Leigh in both her Oscar winning movie roles. May he Rest In Peace and rise in glory.”

Kuhn was a prolific child actor in the 1930s and 1940s and was just 6 years old when he acted in “Gone with the Wind,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

He is known for the iconic scene when his character’s mother, Melanie Wilkes (Olivia de Havilland), dies and he sadly asks, “Where is my mother going away to? And why can’t I go along, please?”

But Kuhn also appeared in other famous movies of the era.

In 1948, he appeared in John Wayne’s “Red River,” and in 1951, he had a small role in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Though he left Hollywood in the 1950s while in his 20s, Kuhn could boast that he had been in movies with some of the great actors of cinema’s “Golden Age,” Deadline reported.

In addition to appearing in “Gone with the Wind” with Vivien Leigh, Clarke Gable and de Havilland and “Red River” with Wayne, Kuhn had roles in movies that starred Jimmy Stewart, Humphrey Bogart, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. Deadline said not all of his roles were credited.

Kuhn enlisted in the Navy in 1951, Variety reported. He worked for four years as an aircraft electrician.

During his time in the service, his crewmates were unaware of his acting career, the U.S. Naval Institute said in a tweet.

Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving GONE WITH THE WIND cast member, passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. After Kuhn joined the Navy in 1951, his shipmates were unaware of his acting career until a "movie night" when they spotted him appearing with John Wayne in RED RIVER. #RIP

After his acting career ended, Kuhn worked in management for American Airlines in Washington and Boston. He retired in 1995, The Hollywood Reporter said.

But even though he left show business, he attended film festivals and events related to “Gone with the Wind” throughout his later years in life, according to Variety.

I NEVER thought I'd meet anyone associated with #GoneWithTheWind. NEVER. But then the glorious Mr. Mickey Kuhn entered my life as my very special #podcast guest this week! 6-year-old Mickey was "Beau Wilkes" in #GWTW.

Kuhn leaves behind his wife and two children, Deadline reported.

