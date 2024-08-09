Share
Opinion
During the summer of 2020, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, allowed protests to turn into riots that destroyed Minneapolis, right. When he finally began cracking down on the protesters, Vice President Kamala Harris, middle, bailed them out.
During the summer of 2020, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, allowed protests to turn into riots that destroyed Minneapolis, right. When he finally began cracking down on the protesters, Vice President Kamala Harris, middle, bailed them out. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images ; Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

The Last Time Walz and Harris Teamed Up, Downtown Minneapolis Was Destroyed

 By Michael Austin  August 9, 2024 at 1:10pm
When Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, she was sending a clear message to all her constituency.

That message was simple: Harris is not even pretending to moderate — she’s going as far left as possible. On gun rights, abortion, climate policy, women’s rights, education and any other policy category you can think of, Harris and Walz are closer to Communism than anything resembling “normal.”

But of all possible policy types, none have exposed their radicalism more damningly than criminal justice. This was made most evident in 2020.

Both Democrats helped the rioters in a pretty stunning fashion: Walz refused to stop them, and then after he finally helped step in, Harris helped bail them out.

Sen. J.D. Vance made that point quite clear in a clip making the rounds on X on Tuesday.

“They make an interesting tag team because, of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and then the few who got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail,” Vance said.

Gov. Walz’s leadership — or lack thereof — during the 2020 BLM riots was especially awful.

For those who may have forgotten, the “fiery but mostly peaceful” riots originated in Minneapolis after George Floyd was killed in the city.

BLM “racial justice” protests quickly spread throughout the city, and almost just as quickly turned into full-blown riots.

Violence ran rampant. Entire blocks worth of businesses and buildings were burned down.

Walz Failed to Act

As noted in a thorough piece from the National Review, city officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey begged Walz to send help.

“He did not say, ‘yes,’” Frey said. “He said, he would consider it.”

Instead of rushing National Guardsman out to save his constituents, Walz chose to placate to the rioters.

According to the National Review, Walz quizzed Guard leaders about “diversity and inclusion training” and turned down Republican aid in organizing the effort.

It took four days for Walz to send in National Guard units to quell the violence. By then, the damage had been done.

According to The New York Times, more than 1,500 businesses and buildings (including a Minneapolis police station) were burned down, $500 million in property damages was caused, “many” individuals were injured, and “at least” three were killed in the riots that took place in Minnesota.

Harris Bailed Out the Rioters

While Walz made sure the rioters could do as they pleased, Harris made sure they wouldn’t face any consequences for doing so.

As reported by The Inter-Mountain, in June 2020, Harris solicited donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris wrote on X, then-called Twitter.

So after destroying numerous lives and livelihoods, Harris helped rioters skirt the consequences for doing so.

Harris and Walz can deflect from the truth as much as they want.

Harris can continue to pretend to be a tough-on-crime ex-prosecutor, and Walz can pretend to be a reasonable Mr. Rogers-esque father figure.

They can continue to cry about Trump and the supposed “threat to democracy” he poses, but those with their eyes open know the truth.

They know that Harris and Walz helped fuel a season of political anarchy and anti-democratic violence that makes the Jan. 6 incursion (the extent of which has been greatly exaggerated) look like a drop in the bucket in comparison.

Conversation