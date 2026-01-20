Late Breaking: 2 Officers Shot in Portland, Possibly Related to Antifa Agitators Near ICE Facility but Unconfirmed

Gunfire occurred in strife-torn Portland, Oregon, on Monday night as police launched a manhunt for the suspect that left two police officers wounded.

The shooting took place around 9:36 p.m., a statement from the city said.

“Two @PortlandPolice officers were shot in NE Portland as leftist and Antifa rioters occupied the ICE facility in south Portland. The officers’ conditions are not confirmed,” journalist Andy Ngo posted on X.

Portland (Jan. 19) — Two @PortlandPolice officers were shot in NE Portland as leftist and Antifa rioters occupied the ICE facility in south Portland. The officers’ conditions are not confirmed. Video by @GUYERDIGITAL: pic.twitter.com/6yMjpCXRL8 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2026

The two officers were listed in stable condition at a local hospital, Det. Jon Richardson said, according to ABC News.

Officers were sent to a location near Northeast 17th Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street, where they encountered the individual, Richardson said, according to KGW-TV.

When officers made contact, they were shot.

“It was literally that brief of an encounter,” Richardson said.

Portland police issued an image and description of the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-30’s, facial hair, black baseball cap, black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is believed to be armed with a knife and a handgun,” the police said.

Press Release: UPDATE: Two PPB Officers Shot, Injured in Sullivan’s Gulch Neighborhood, Search Continuing

Link: https://t.co/EUYMtNVngr pic.twitter.com/FVV9AUODTJ — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2026

“He also was seen with a black backpack and a green shopping bag. If anyone has information on the identity of this suspect or knows where he is now, please call 911. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said.

“This is a stark reminder of the dangers of the job, the jobs that our officers go out every day to serve and protect our community and we’re grateful for,” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said, according to ABC News.

Portland Police have released a screenshot of the gunman who shot two officers and escaped. https://t.co/07e90oKv19 pic.twitter.com/fqZUf9MeW4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2026

“We’re very concerned for the officers that were shot, we’re happy to hear that they are in stable condition and we wish them a speedy recovery and we send them our prayers,” Wilson added.

“Every time that we’ve spoken about critical incidents here in town, we always emphasize the sanctity of life, and that is certainly paramount for me tonight,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day Day said, according to KGW-TV. “Thinking of them, their families, thinking of the organization as a whole.”

Day did not disclose whether the officers returned fire.

