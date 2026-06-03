LATE BREAKING: '60 Minutes' Star Reporter Scott Pelley Fired After Mouthing Off to New Boss Chosen by Bari Weiss

Scott Pelley spent years playing the role of altruistic journalist on the largely fictitious CBS News program “60 Minutes.”

On Tuesday, his new bosses reminded the arrogant left-wing activist that he was as replaceable as the air filters in the building.

After nearly four decades at CBS, Pelley apparently made the mistake that eventually traps a lot of these self-righteous media activists — people like Don Lemon.

He started believing his job needed him more than he needed his job.

It turns out “60 Minutes” executives disagreed.

According to multiple reports, including information from Puck News’ Dylan Byers, Pelley was fired Tuesday after publicly attacking the new leadership at “60 Minutes.”

#SCOOP: Scott Pelley had a meeting with CBS News leadership at 5pm ET to discuss a path forward after his protest in 60 Minutes all-hands. The two sides did not find common ground and it now seems likely he will either resign or be fired, though neither has happened yet. More to… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 2, 2026

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Why was Pelley so upset? Apparently, because CBS is trying to regain the trust of the country by moving to the middle.

Hard-line leftists tend to view anything to the right of communism as fascist violence, so Pelly apparently came unglued because he couldn’t lie anymore — at least not on public airwaves.

According to a letter to Pelley obtained by Byers, new executive producer Nick Bilton tried to establish a genuine relationship with Pelley. He invited him to dinner and attempted to find common ground with him.

NEW: Backstory on the drama at CBS News tonight… Bari Weiss, Nick Bilton, Tom Cibrowski, and CBS HR invited Scott Pelley to a meeting at 5pm ET tonight to discuss a path forward after his vocal protest earlier this week in the 60 Minutes all-hands. The two sides did not find… https://t.co/GWckml1ztX — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 3, 2026

Pelley reportedly decided he would rather start a fight than be objective.

Bilton wrote a letter to Pelley, saying that he had hijacked a staff meeting and exhibited a “performative display of hostility.” He concluded that Pelley had no interest in helping the show move forward.

He was fired in the same letter, but not after new CBS News head Bari Weiss met with him to try to save him from his own arrogance. Byers reported:

The two sides did not find common ground. Bari & Co. were left with sense that Scott was not open minded about reaching detente; meanwhile, Scott maintained strong frustrations with leadership.

Scott left meeting and was told they’d have an update on his employment in a matter of minutes … instead, Bari and her team deliberated for several hours.

Weiss and Bilton seemingly reached the conclusion that many Americans had long ago, which was that Pelley was a lost cause, so he was fired.

Pelly was told:

Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you. I therefore write on behalf of CBS News, Inc. (CBS) to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately. Enclosed is your formal termination letter.

Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger has spent years documenting bias in America’s rotting institutions.

As he reminded his X followers in a review of “60 Minutes” coverage, beyond the institutional bias that has become a part of the “60 Minutes” brand, the show outright lied to viewers in recent years on issues such as immigration, the pandemic, Russiagate, and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

CBS “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley and his former colleague Sharyn Alfonsi say Bari Weiss is destroying “60 Minutes”, the most prestigious program in American television news. For more than half a century, the CBS newsmagazine has defined investigative television,… pic.twitter.com/fX0nkB6iWb — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 2, 2026

Pelley was a large part of all the lies, little omissions, and misdirection. He spent years helping oversee a product that lost credibility with most of the country.

Then he apparently became so convinced of his own importance that he thought he could publicly attack his new bosses without consequences.

That turned out to be the wrong bet.

Pelley learned the same lesson millions of ordinary Americans already know.

No matter how important you think you are, your employer can find someone else to do what you do.

The good news: Pelly is only 68, so there is still plenty of time for him to learn how to code!

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