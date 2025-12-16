Share
LOSSIEMOUTH, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Donald Trump Jr. with partner Bettina Anderson prepare to board Air Force One at RAF Lossiemouth, on July 29, 2025 in Lossiemouth, Scotland. President Trump visited Scotland on a trip that was part-vacation, part-work, as he stayed at his Trump Turnberry golf course, followed by the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, between July 25 to 29. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

LATE BREAKING: Don Jr. Announces Surprise Engagement to Bettina Anderson at WH Party - in Her Response Anderson Praised Melania

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 16, 2025 at 6:54am
First son Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to his girlfriend, Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The engagement was announced by Trump Jr. during a party at the White House Monday where he was introduced by his father.

“I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” Trump Jr., who is 47, said. “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.'”

Don Jr. gave insight into the proposal process during his brief remarks, saying that he didn’t know whether he’d get an affirmative.

“It’s like, you’re going to go, and you’re trying to ask, and you’re not sure what the answer’s going to be,” he said, laughing. “But she said ‘yes,’ so that’s a big win for the end of the year.”

Anderson — who has been dating Don Jr. for about a year and a half now, according to People — thanked both the president and first lady Melania Trump.

“This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you,” she said.

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. The two had five children ranging from Kai Trump, 18, to Chloe, 11.

The same year that Vanessa Trump filed for divorce, Don Jr. began dating Fox News host Kimberly Guifoyle; two years later, they were also engaged, but the two never married.

While Guilfoyle gave speeches at the 2020 and 2024 Republican conventions, The New York Times noted, by the 2024 event, rumors had circulated that the two had split.

Trump Jr. was seen with Anderson at the RNC last summer, and the relationship became the subject of tabloid fodder.

In December of 2024, as Guilfoyle was selected for the incoming Trump administration’s ambassador to Greece, People learned that Don Jr. and Anderson had been dating for about six months.

Sources confirmed the two had spent time apart in September 2024.

Anderson accompanied Don Jr. to his father’s inauguration the following month, much to the delight of those around the first son.

“Bettina seems great for him,” a source said.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Conversation