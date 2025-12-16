LATE BREAKING: Don Jr. Announces Surprise Engagement to Bettina Anderson at WH Party - in Her Response Anderson Praised Melania

First son Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to his girlfriend, Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The engagement was announced by Trump Jr. during a party at the White House Monday where he was introduced by his father.

“I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” Trump Jr., who is 47, said. “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.'”

Don Jr. gave insight into the proposal process during his brief remarks, saying that he didn’t know whether he’d get an affirmative.

“It’s like, you’re going to go, and you’re trying to ask, and you’re not sure what the answer’s going to be,” he said, laughing. “But she said ‘yes,’ so that’s a big win for the end of the year.”

Anderson — who has been dating Don Jr. for about a year and a half now, according to People — thanked both the president and first lady Melania Trump.

“This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you,” she said.

BREAKING VIDEO: Donald Trump Jr. just made a surprise engagement announcement from the White House. H/T: @LauraLoomerpic.twitter.com/QnqgLmwmqu — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) December 16, 2025

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. The two had five children ranging from Kai Trump, 18, to Chloe, 11.

The same year that Vanessa Trump filed for divorce, Don Jr. began dating Fox News host Kimberly Guifoyle; two years later, they were also engaged, but the two never married.

Do you think Bettina Anderson is a better fit for Trump Jr. than Kimberly Guilfoyle was? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 82% (145 Votes) No: 18% (32 Votes)

While Guilfoyle gave speeches at the 2020 and 2024 Republican conventions, The New York Times noted, by the 2024 event, rumors had circulated that the two had split.

Trump Jr. was seen with Anderson at the RNC last summer, and the relationship became the subject of tabloid fodder.

In December of 2024, as Guilfoyle was selected for the incoming Trump administration’s ambassador to Greece, People learned that Don Jr. and Anderson had been dating for about six months.

Sources confirmed the two had spent time apart in September 2024.

Anderson accompanied Don Jr. to his father’s inauguration the following month, much to the delight of those around the first son.

“Bettina seems great for him,” a source said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.