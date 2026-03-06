LATE BREAKING: Illegal Whom Dems Brought to State of the Union Has Turned up in Sexual Assault Reports That Involved Juveniles, Police Say

I know it sounds crazy, but these illegal immigrant fellows the Democrats like lionizing might indeed not have the most edifying backstories.

Take Marcelo Gomes da Silva. He was the guest of honor for Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts at the State of the Union last week. That meant he was in the same chamber as most of the members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the president of the United States, among other powerful personages.

He was also, according to new allegations, mentioned in several police reports involving sexual assault and minors which we don’t know the full extent of.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Boston Herald reported that it “submitted a public records request to the Secretary of State’s Office and the Milford Police Department regarding two reports, one from June and the other from September of 2021, where Marcelo Gomes da Silva was apparently named as the person of interest.”

“Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni denied both of those requests, indicating that the police report from June 2021 ‘involves a sexual assault and juveniles,’ and that the report from September 2021 ‘involves juveniles.’ He did not elaborate,” the Herald reported.

Given that Gomes da Silva would have been a juvenile when these reports were filed, it’s an open question what role he played. It’s clear from both the Herald’s report and other reporting that his father does have a criminal history that doesn’t just involve illegal immigration.

However, the Herald’s Wednesday dispatch made it clear that da Silva was the “person of interest” in these police reports, not the victim. Perhaps things got scrambled, but it doesn’t seem like it.

This also makes Moulton’s decision to bring him as a guest — and then to praise him in the days to come as a “great American,” a “patriot,” and “a reminder of what courage looks like” — look just slightly problematic.

BREAKING – It’s been revealed the illegal immigrant Democrat Seth Moulton brought to President Trump’s SOTU speech and then hid in his office, Marcelo Gomes da Silva, is in two police reports involving sexual assault and minors. pic.twitter.com/OD6KnBeS8e — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 5, 2026

“We all know Marcelo because of his tragic immigration story where he was thrown in a detention facility for days on end, sleeping on a concrete floor and not even given a Bible … and yet throughout that time he insisted on helping others, [was] more focused on translating for other detainees and helping them contact their families than even his own safety,” Moulton said on MS NOW.

His spokesperson also said that the Department of Homeland Security was “targeting and harassing Marcelo” with this post on X:

.@RepMoulton plans to bring illegal alien Marcelo Gomes DaSilva. Gomes DaSilva is an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 25, 2026

And keep in mind that he got laudatory coverage all during the whole State of the Union to-do. From the Boston Globe:

Originally from Brazil, Gomes first arrived in Milford when he was six-years-old. Along with his parents, he entered the United States legally with a visa that later expired. After his detention, he applied for asylum. … Moulton, along with Representative Jake Auchincloss, greeted Gomes when he was released last June from ICE’s Burlington facility. About a week before, as a high school junior, Gomes was driving to volleyball practice when he was stopped and detained by ICE. … ICE officials at the time said they were looking for Gomes’ father, alleging a history of speeding through residential neighborhoods reaching 100 miles per hour. Records show his father ran a stop sign once in 2023. Flooded by reporters following his release in early June, Gomes was clear about his new purpose: From now on, he would do everything in his power to support immigrants unfairly detained by ICE.

In other words: He was illegally in this country, he was detained after a traffic stop carried out for reason, and now he’s being celebrated for being in the country illegally. While the details of his asylum case aren’t necessarily gone into here, it’s probably worth noting that Brazil is not a nation known for its particularly high rate of political persecution, especially of people who came at the age of six.

This celebration would be attenuated, naturally, if he was alleged to be involved with multiple crimes, even as a juvenile.

Why are we surprised when an illegal immigrant has feet of clay, however — especially after he got invited to the State of the Union by a leftist darling? Even if he was innocent, he’s still guilty of remaining in the country unlawfully.

He was there because he quenched the left’s thirst for resentment. Moulton’s people either knew or should have known about these reports if they’d done any kind of desultory background check. What’s worse: The fact they didn’t check, or the fact they checked and didn’t care?

