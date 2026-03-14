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Police officers stand outside a Jewish school where an explosion was reported overnight in Amsterdam on March 14, 2026.
Police officers stand outside a Jewish school where an explosion was reported overnight in Amsterdam on March 14, 2026. (Michel van Bergen - ANP - AFP / Getty Images)

LATE BREAKING: Jewish School Bombed in What Officials Are Calling 'Targeted Attack'

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 14, 2026 at 11:11am
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A Jewish school in Amsterdam was bombed Saturday in what officials are saying is an act of terror.

According to CNN, the explosion occurred in the overnight hours in the Dutch capital in what the city’s mayor called a “targeted attack against the Jewish community.”

“This is a cowardly act of aggression towards the Jewish community,” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said.

The school was located in Buitenveldert, a Jewish neighborhood with numerous synagogues, religious schools, and Jewish eateries.

The Associated Press was reporting that authorities were searching for an individual who was filmed setting the bomb off against the outer wall of the school.

Preliminary reports say the explosion caused minor damage, although it’s unclear how extensive the wreckage was or if there were any casualties. The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation posted footage of what it said was the explosion being streamed live:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

Security had been stepped up around Jewish sites in Amsterdam after two other terror incidents targeting synagogues on Friday alone, one in Rotterdam and the other in Liege, Belgium. Neither blast caused casualties.

Halsema said that the residents in the community feel “fear and anger” due to rising anti-Semitism amid the Iranian conflict.

“That is unacceptable. A school must be a place where children can learn safely. Amsterdam must be a place where Jews can live safely,” she said.

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“Two nights in a row, a cowardly attack with an explosive at a Jewish building. First in Rotterdam, now in Amsterdam,” David van Weel, the Dutch justice and security minister, said.

“The safety of Jewish institutions has our full attention. An investigation into the perpetrators is underway.”

The attacks come after a week of similar incidents in the United States.

Last Saturday, two men who said they were inspired by the Islamic State group were arrested after a bomb was thrown at right-wing protesters near New York City’s Gracie Mansion.

Then, on Thursday, two separate attacks were allegedly committed by Islamist-inspired terrorists.

In Virginia, a gunman and convicted Islamic State group supporter opened fire inside an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University, killing the instructor before students subdued and killed the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, a Lebanese immigrant rammed his vehicle into a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in what authorities described as a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.” Security killed the attacker, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, before he could cause further damage.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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