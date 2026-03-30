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Leticia James speaks at a memorial gathering at Grand Army Plaza in New York City on June 14, 2016.
Leticia James speaks at a memorial gathering at Grand Army Plaza in New York City on June 14, 2016. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Late Breaking: Leticia James Hit With New Referral for Criminal Prosecution

 By Jack Davis  March 30, 2026 at 8:18am
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Criminal referrals have been filed with the Department of Justice seeking charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James related to house fraud allegations.

The charges concern property in Norfolk, Virgina, James purchased in 2023. Last year, James faced charges that she bought the house saying she would use it as a second home when she instead used it as a revenue-generating investment property and had a niece living there.

The charges were later thrown out after James successfully challenged the appointment of then- United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan

Now, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte alleges that James misled the insurance company that provided coverage for the Virginia home, according to Just the News.

Pulte cites a series of social media posts by attorney and President of The Article III Project, Mike Davis.

“Instead, according to the post, she knew the house was actually occupied by four people – three children and her niece,” Pulte wrote in a letter to the U.S. Attorney for Illinois seeking to have charges filed against James, according to the New York Post.

“As such, it appears Ms. James may have defrauded the Illinois-based insurance company.”

In a Florida referral, Pulte said James “made false representations” to Universal Property Insurance that the home “would be unoccupied five months out of the year.”

Pulte had sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department last year trying to have James

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason Quinones, Pulte noted a court exhibit indicates James claimed the Norfolk home would be vacant  for five months out of the year.

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“[It] appears Ms. James made false representations that her property would be unoccupied five months out of the year,” Pulte wrote. “According to the post, this was false. The house was, in fact, occupied year-round by her niece.”

In his letter to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Pulte said a document show James claimed to Allstate only one person would live in the home.

“[It] appears Ms. James made representations that the house would be occupied by a single adult, with no children. Instead, according to the post, she knew the house was actually occupied by four people – three children and her niece,” Pulte wrote to U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros.

“We kindly request you authenticate and investigate this matter, if you deem appropriate,” Pulte added.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed the referrals were received by the two U.S. attorney offices but did not provide further comment, according to NBC News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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