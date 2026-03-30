Late Breaking: Leticia James Hit With New Referral for Criminal Prosecution

Criminal referrals have been filed with the Department of Justice seeking charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James related to house fraud allegations.

The charges concern property in Norfolk, Virgina, James purchased in 2023. Last year, James faced charges that she bought the house saying she would use it as a second home when she instead used it as a revenue-generating investment property and had a niece living there.

The charges were later thrown out after James successfully challenged the appointment of then- United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan

Now, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte alleges that James misled the insurance company that provided coverage for the Virginia home, according to Just the News.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump aboard Air Force One posts that NY AG Letitia James has been referred for CRIMINAL prosecution to the DOJ for home insurance fraud One referral has been dispatched to FLORIDA where Democrats have less of a chance at derailing it PROSECUTE BIG TISH! pic.twitter.com/MxHWxhRFoJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 29, 2026

Pulte cites a series of social media posts by attorney and President of The Article III Project, Mike Davis.

“Instead, according to the post, she knew the house was actually occupied by four people – three children and her niece,” Pulte wrote in a letter to the U.S. Attorney for Illinois seeking to have charges filed against James, according to the New York Post.

“As such, it appears Ms. James may have defrauded the Illinois-based insurance company.”

In a Florida referral, Pulte said James “made false representations” to Universal Property Insurance that the home “would be unoccupied five months out of the year.”

Pulte had sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department last year trying to have James

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason Quinones, Pulte noted a court exhibit indicates James claimed the Norfolk home would be vacant for five months out of the year.

“[It] appears Ms. James made false representations that her property would be unoccupied five months out of the year,” Pulte wrote. “According to the post, this was false. The house was, in fact, occupied year-round by her niece.”

BREAKING: TWO CRIMINAL REFERRALS AGAINST LETITIA JAMES “Just a few minutes ago, the Federal Housing Finance Administration made two criminal referrals against Letitia James, not for mortgage fraud. What? They tried that, and that got thrown out in D.C. But for insurance fraud,… pic.twitter.com/kTttYqwWV4 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 25, 2026

In his letter to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Pulte said a document show James claimed to Allstate only one person would live in the home.

“[It] appears Ms. James made representations that the house would be occupied by a single adult, with no children. Instead, according to the post, she knew the house was actually occupied by four people – three children and her niece,” Pulte wrote to U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros.

One of the best parts about Letitia James getting caught in her mortgage scheme… This was the niece who was living in the property that was supposed to be vacant most of the year. Criminal referral sent to Florida… Out of the protection of the Swamp!pic.twitter.com/m8Pvknx3oQ — C3 (@C_3C_3) March 26, 2026

“We kindly request you authenticate and investigate this matter, if you deem appropriate,” Pulte added.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed the referrals were received by the two U.S. attorney offices but did not provide further comment, according to NBC News.

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