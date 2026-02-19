Share
In an aerial view, Pima County Sheriff officers gather on Nancy Guthrie's property on Feb. 17, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

LATE BREAKING: Massive Guthrie Kidnapping Break - FBI Now Has Names and Photos of Suspects

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 19, 2026 at 12:51am
Late Wednesday, CBS News reported that the FBI “has photos and names of people they believe may be the suspect seen on the surveillance video outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door with what appears to be a gun in a holster,” CBS News reported.

Those names and photos had not been released to the public, but it was implied by the outlet that they were generated by comparing the list of people who had bought both the unique holster and a bag only sold at Walmart stores.

The suspect is believed by the FBI to be a male who is between 5’9″ and 5’10” and of average build, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

No photos have been released of any suspects so far. It’s also unclear whether the list of suspects was linked to DNA evidence that did not belong to Nancy Guthrie found in her Arizona home.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC News star and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was taken in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. A video of a man disabling the doorbell camera at Guthrie’s home was later found by the FBI after analyzing footage that was believed to be lost.

However, several detentions of persons of interest in the case have yielded no credible leads on Guthrie’s disappearance.

On Wednesday afternoon, CBS affiliate KOLD-TV reported that federal agents are visiting businesses in the Tucson area with a list of individuals it believed might be the person in the video.

Phillip Martin, who co-owns Armor Bearer Arms in Tucson, said that he was asked to check a packet of somewhere between 18 to 24 individuals to see if they bought a gun in his store.

While he wasn’t told the nature of the investigation, he believed it was in relation to the Guthrie kidnapping video.

“Based on that video I saw of the kidnapper at the house who was caught on camera — the facial hair that I saw on the video reminds me a lot of these photographs,” he said.

He later told Fox News he had initially questioned whether the request was valid but went through with it out of sympathy.

“I felt bad for the family. Anything that could help them find the person I was willing to help,” he said.

CBS News confirmed the reporting later on Wednesday.

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos insisted that his team had not winnowed the search down to a specific group of people.

“We haven’t narrowed it down to anything other than we have pieces of evidence that we’re looking at to try to find this individual,” he said.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
