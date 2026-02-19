LATE BREAKING: Massive Guthrie Kidnapping Break - FBI Now Has Names and Photos of Suspects

Late Wednesday, CBS News reported that the FBI “has photos and names of people they believe may be the suspect seen on the surveillance video outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door with what appears to be a gun in a holster,” CBS News reported.

Those names and photos had not been released to the public, but it was implied by the outlet that they were generated by comparing the list of people who had bought both the unique holster and a bag only sold at Walmart stores.

The suspect is believed by the FBI to be a male who is between 5’9″ and 5’10” and of average build, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

No photos have been released of any suspects so far. It’s also unclear whether the list of suspects was linked to DNA evidence that did not belong to Nancy Guthrie found in her Arizona home.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC News star and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was taken in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. A video of a man disabling the doorbell camera at Guthrie’s home was later found by the FBI after analyzing footage that was believed to be lost.

BREAKING: FBI releases images of “armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”https://t.co/doXgHZ92pd pic.twitter.com/FavPDguSjL — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 10, 2026

However, several detentions of persons of interest in the case have yielded no credible leads on Guthrie’s disappearance.

On Wednesday afternoon, CBS affiliate KOLD-TV reported that federal agents are visiting businesses in the Tucson area with a list of individuals it believed might be the person in the video.

Phillip Martin, who co-owns Armor Bearer Arms in Tucson, said that he was asked to check a packet of somewhere between 18 to 24 individuals to see if they bought a gun in his store.

While he wasn’t told the nature of the investigation, he believed it was in relation to the Guthrie kidnapping video.

“Based on that video I saw of the kidnapper at the house who was caught on camera — the facial hair that I saw on the video reminds me a lot of these photographs,” he said.

The owner of Tucson gun shop Armor Bearer Arms describes what an FBI agent showed him as he asked for details on gun sales in the past year related to the Guthrie investigation. “The facial hair that I saw in that video reminds me a lot of these photographs.” pic.twitter.com/pYZVleJeRV — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) February 18, 2026

He later told Fox News he had initially questioned whether the request was valid but went through with it out of sympathy.

“I felt bad for the family. Anything that could help them find the person I was willing to help,” he said.

CBS News confirmed the reporting later on Wednesday.

The FBI now has photos and names of people they believe may be the suspect seen on the surveillance video outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door with what appears to be a gun in a holster. They are talking to employees at local businesses and gun shops, asking them if they recognize… pic.twitter.com/Ahur94oceO — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2026

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos insisted that his team had not winnowed the search down to a specific group of people.

“We haven’t narrowed it down to anything other than we have pieces of evidence that we’re looking at to try to find this individual,” he said.

