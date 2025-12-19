Late Breaking: Milwaukee Judge Who Helped Illegal Evade ICE Agents Has Been Found Guilty

You’d think that, of all the people who know that actions have consequences, judges would be first and foremost among them.

Hannah Dugan of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in Wisconsin apparently forgot about this, at least temporarily. She’s the liberal judge who got hit with federal obstruction charges after she helped an illegal immigrant felon escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody earlier this year.

Well, now she’s in what we like to call the “find out” phase of things; on Thursday evening, Dugan was found guilty on the obstruction count and faces up to five years behind bars, according to Fox News.

On April 18, Dugan helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who had illegally entered the country multiple times and was set to be arrested and deported by ICE, escape through a back door in her courtroom not available to the public.

NEW: video evidence released from the Milwaukee County courthouse on April 18th—radical Judge Hannah Dugan, charged with obstructing a federal investigation to help a “Milwaukee man”, AKA Illegal Alien Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade ICE Agents lawful arrest. No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/11T7ILG5N6 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) May 22, 2025

After six hours of deliberation, jurors found her guilty on the felony obstruction count but not guilty on a count of concealing an individual to prevent arrest.

She faces up to five years on the obstruction charge.

Reacting to the verdict, interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Brad Schimel said that Dugan “is certainly not evil nor is she a martyr for some greater cause.”

“It was a criminal case, like many that make their way through this courthouse every day, and we all must accept the verdict peacefully,” he said, adding that prosecutors “weren’t trying to make an example out of anyone.”

“This was necessary to hold Judge Dugan accountable in our assessment because of the action she took,” he told reporters.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, however, was more blunt.

“Today, a federal jury of her peers found her guilty and sent a clear message: the American people respect law and order. Nobody is above the law,” he said in a social media statement.

“This Department will not tolerate obstruction, will enforce federal immigration law, and will hold criminals to account — even those who wear robes. Thank you to the men and women who keep us safe. We will always protect you.”

Former Wisconsin state judge Hannah Dugan betrayed her oath and the people she served when she obstructed federal law enforcement during an immigration enforcement operation. Today, a federal jury of her peers found her guilty and sent a clear message: the American people… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) December 19, 2025

Dugan’s attorneys, meanwhile, weren’t quite as happy.

“While we are disappointed in today’s outcome, the failure of the prosecution to secure convictions on both counts demonstrates the opportunity we have to clear Judge Dugan’s name and show she did nothing wrong in this matter,” the former judge’s defense team said.

“We have planned for this potential outcome and our defense of Judge Dugan is just beginning. This trial required considerable resources to prepare for and public support for Judge Dugan’s defense fund is critical as we prepare for the next phase of this defense.”

Overall, the Dugan case was a masterclass in how to handle wannabe members of #TheResistance who choose to use their positions to illegally and/or unethically thwart those who try to enforce laws or enact policies they don’t like.

Flores-Ruiz, for instance, has been removed from the United States, as he should have been:

DEPORTED: A Mexican illegal migrant who a judge allegedly helped avoid ICE has been sent back to Mexico. “Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a previously removed illegal alien, has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse.… pic.twitter.com/dOLreEAtW5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 14, 2025

Dugan, who tried to effectuate his escape, was first suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court after she was charged. She was put on trial by a jury of her peers, convicted, and now faces a sentence of up to five years.

If you’re a judge, you ought to know that for every illegal action, there’s a consequence. Legal cause and effect does not get automatically suspended just because you don’t agree with it, politically. In fact, if you believe your beliefs put you above the law, this should lead to a longer sentence, particularly if you’re in a position of power as Dugan was. One can only hope the judge in her case concurs.

