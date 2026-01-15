Late Breaking: Minneapolis Rioters Destroy ICE, FBI Vehicles - Use Recovered Info to Dox Agents on Livestream

Multiple reports out of Minneapolis indicate that leftist rioters in the city are revealing the names and locations of federal law enforcement agents on livestreams using documents recovered from looted vehicles.

The reports came after the Department of Homeland Security says one of agents shot a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg after he fled a targeted traffic stop and proceeded to attack the officer, NBC News noted.

The move also comes after a week of unrest following the death of Renee Good, a woman who was shot after she ran her SUV into an ICE agent during a confrontation with officials during immigration enforcement operations in the city.

Mayor Jacob Frey has accused ICE of “creating chaos” and warned activists against “taking the bait” just past midnight Eastern Time, although it’s unclear whether he was referring to the doxing videos.

However, footage posted shortly before the statement was reported showed several ICE and FBI vehicles destroyed by looters, supposedly after the agents driving them were forced to abandon the SUVs.

A seven-minute video posted by independent journalist Nick Sortor showed several of the vehicles being rifled through, with several of the rioters attempting to break into secured compartments within the vehicles.

“Agents gear, laptops, and personal information now LITTERS the street,” Sortor said, calling for the invocation of the Insurrection Act.

Conservative activists Jack Posobiec and Karlyn Borysenko reported on the doxings, with Borysenko showing footage on some of the streams.

These people are dumb. Here is the paperwork that was stolen out of an ICE vehicle with sensitive information.

The move comes after the ICE agent who shot Good was doxed by a neighbor of his. That woman, Sara Larson, was subsequently terminated from her job; she has since deleted the original video.

Mayor Frey has continued to insist, despite the rioting, that the only way to restore calm is for ICE to stop enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

Among the criminals that ICE has been trying to apprehend in Minneapolis include child molesters and murderers with long-standing deportation orders that have not been enforced.

“I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable. If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there, too,” Frey said.

However, he added that the protesters’ actions weren’t helping the anti-ICE cause.

“And for anyone that is taking the bait tonight: Stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos,” he said.

