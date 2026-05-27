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Then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, is seen testifying before a Feb. 11 House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, is seen testifying before a Feb. 11 House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Late Breaking: Pam Bondi Cancer Revealed - Diagnosis, Treatment Began After Leaving DOJ

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 27, 2026 at 10:46am
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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer that was diagnosed shortly after leaving the Department of Justice a month ago, reports say.

The news was broken by Axios as part of a story regarding the 60-year-old Bondi’s appointment to an artificial intelligence advisory committee.

“Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Justice Department, according to a source,” the outlet reported.

“She underwent treatment and is recovering.”

People around the former attorney general confirmed the news.

“Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s a** the last few weeks,” wrote Katie Miller — a former Donald Trump White House staffer whose spouse is White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller.

Do you support Trump’s decision to remove Bondi from her role as attorney general?

As Fox News noted, the news comes a month after President Donald Trump decided to let the attorney general go, although the appointment to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology keeps her within the administration’s orbit.

No statement about either the appointment or her diagnosis was posted on her official X account as of Wednesday morning.

However, the Florida GOP — the party Bondi served as that state’s attorney general — said it was “[p]raying for @PamBondi as she faces a battle with thyroid cancer.”

“Pam has spent her life fighting for Florida and our nation with strength and conviction, and we know she will face this challenge with that same strength. We are praying for healing and a swift recovery.”

Related:
Jesse Watters Asks Todd Blanche Point-Blank If He Thinks Bondi Mishandled Epstein Files

Thankfully, as the New York Post noted, Bondi’s outlook is good.

“With a five-year survival rate of over 98 percent, the prognosis for patients diagnosed with thyroid cancer is considered ‘excellent,'” the Post reported.

Bondi was Trump’s first attorney general, although not his first choice; former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was briefly considered until issues in his personal life made his path to appointment nonexistent in the Senate.

Bondi, who was attorney general of Florida between 2011 and 2019, also served as a defense lawyer for President Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020.

Her tenure at the Department of Justice started off promisingly enough, with her office eliminating politically weaponized task forces and starting a task force on anti-Christian bias.

However, her political mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein files led to Trump believing it was time for a change, sidelining her in favor of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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