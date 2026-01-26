Late Breaking: Plane Crashes During Takeoff During Heavy Snow in Maine

A plane that tried to take off from Bangor, Maine, during Sunday night’s massive snowstorm crashed at Bangor International Airport.

Eight people were aboard the Bombardier Challenger 600, according to WABI-TV.

A government official said there was a significant fire after the crash, according to Reuters.

🚨#BREAKING: A Bombardier Challenger 650 small passenger jet has crashed with eight business passengers on board. Reports indicate injuries. 📌#Penobscot | #Maine At this time, numerous emergency crews are on the scene following the crash of a Bombardier 650 aircraft at Bangor… pic.twitter.com/CO37ST8yjX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 26, 2026

No update on the extent of injuries to the people aboard had been released as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

The airport was closed after the crash and flights were canceled, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the City of Bangor and Bangor International Airport said on Facebook.

A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet, N10KJ, has crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine. The airplane was carrying eight people at the time of the accident. No word has been released on the conditions of the plane’s occupants. The crash occurred… pic.twitter.com/L3IXyy7fUH — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 26, 2026

“Minutes before the crash, controllers and pilots at the airport can be heard talking about low visibility and deicing,” WABI reported.

About two minutes after the plane was cleared for takeoff, the audio indicates a controller said there was a crisis, CNN said, based on audio from LiveATC.net.

“All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” the controller said.

“Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down,” the controller said next.

At 7:50 a.m. Monday, Bangor police said the airport was still closed, according to WMTW-TV.

A doorbell camera at a home in Glenburn captured the sound of Sunday night’s plane crash at Bangor International Airport. What we know about the crash involving a private jet: https://t.co/tEJVrsfPKO pic.twitter.com/Utib5v18Vc — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) January 26, 2026

Officials said the 101st Maine Air National Guard responded to the incident, along with Bangor police, as well as fire units from Bangor, Brewer, Eddington, Glenburn, Hampden, Hermon, Holden, Hudson, Levant, Orono, and Orrington.

According to KHOU-TV, the plane was owned by a Houston-area law firm.

WGME-TV noted that on Sunday, parts of Maine were pummeled with more than a foot of snow, with more snow expected Monday.

