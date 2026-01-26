Share
A Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger is taking off from a runway on Feb. 24, 2022, in Zurich, Switzerland.
A Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger is taking off from a runway on Feb. 24, 2022, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Robert Buchel / Getty Images)

Late Breaking: Plane Crashes During Takeoff During Heavy Snow in Maine

 By Jack Davis  January 26, 2026 at 7:08am
A plane that tried to take off from Bangor, Maine, during Sunday night’s massive snowstorm crashed at Bangor International Airport.

Eight people were aboard the Bombardier Challenger 600, according to WABI-TV.

A government official said there was a significant fire after the crash, according to Reuters.

No update on the extent of injuries to the people aboard had been released as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

The airport was closed after the crash and flights were canceled, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the City of Bangor and Bangor International Airport said on Facebook.

“Minutes before the crash, controllers and pilots at the airport can be heard talking about low visibility and deicing,” WABI reported.

About two minutes after the plane was cleared for takeoff, the audio indicates a controller said there was a crisis, CNN said, based on audio from LiveATC.net.

“All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” the controller said.

“Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down,” the controller said next.

At 7:50 a.m. Monday, Bangor police said the airport was still closed, according to WMTW-TV.

Officials said the 101st Maine Air National Guard responded to the incident, along with Bangor police, as well as fire units from Bangor, Brewer, Eddington, Glenburn, Hampden, Hermon, Holden, Hudson, Levant, Orono, and Orrington.

According to KHOU-TV, the plane was owned by a Houston-area law firm.

WGME-TV noted that on Sunday, parts of Maine were pummeled with more than a foot of snow, with more snow expected Monday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation