Late Breaking Report: Illegal Indian Immigrant Stabs Multiple People on Flight, Captured by Feds in Boston

An Indian man who was in the United States illegally is in custody after a stabbing that took place aboard an airliner on Saturday.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The incident took place aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago that had been scheduled to land in Frankfurt, Germany.

The incident took place while the plane was over the Atlantic, according to MassNewsLive.

Usiripalli is alleged to have used a metal fork to stab two 17-year-olds, neither of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, the release said.

One of the teens was dozing in his seat when, according to prosecutors, he woke up to see see Usiripalli standing above him. The teen was then stabbed in the left shoulder area with a metal fork.

The second 17-year-old, who was sitting next to the other teen, was then stabbed in the back of the head with the fork.

“The chaos didn’t stop there,” Mass NewsLive reported.

“Witnesses told investigators that Usiripalli made a gun gesture with his hand, placed it in his mouth, and pretended to pull the trigger,” the site reported.

“He then allegedly slapped a nearby female passenger and swung at a flight attendant who tried to intervene.”

The flight was diverted to Boston, the DOJ release said.

Upon landing, Usiripalli was immediately taken into custody after federal and state law enforcement officials boarded the plane.

“Prosecutors say Usiripalli had entered the United States years ago on a student visa but no longer has lawful immigration status,” Mass News Live reported.

“He had reportedly been enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies before his status lapsed.”

“Usiripalli now faces a federal charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft, a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine,” MassNewsLive explained.

“He remains in federal custody and is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston at a later date.”

