LATE BREAKING: Scott Jennings Being Courted to Replace Karoline Leavitt Reportedly - 'It's His if He Wants It... and He Does'

CNN commentator Scott Jennings is being pushed to replace Karline Leavitt as White House press secretary, according to a new report.

According to the Daily Mail, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is pushing for Jennings, 48, to replace Karoline Leavitt, who is stepping down to spend time with her family.

“It’s his if he wants it,” the Daily Mail quoted a source as saying. “And he does.”

The report said President Donald Trump is partial to having a female press secretary.

The report said Jennings and Wiles were meeting even before Leavitt’s plans were ever made public.

Shock Frontrunner–Scott Jennings, to Replace Leavitt Holds Secret Meetings With White House

USING HIS WILES

Donald Trump’s top White House aide is backing the president’s pet pundit.https://t.co/AsWEX98zNr — moonbreeze (@moonbreeze2) August 19, 2026

Over the weekend, Trump met with multiple potential candidates for the post at his Bedminster golf club.

Among those who met with Trump, the report said, were Trump’s former attorney, Alina Habba.

Habba, 42, real estate giant Bill Pulte, 38, and aide Natalie Harp, 35.

“They were all trying to get in front of him this weekend. It was like The Apprentice,” one source said. “It reeks of desperation.”

Other candidates listed by the Mail include former Department of Homeland Security press secretary Katie Zacharia, ex-DHS representative Tricia McLaughlin, Breitbart Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, Republican National Committee representative Elizabeth Pipko, White House communications chief Steven Cheung, and former Kennedy Center representative Roma Daravi.

CNN tossed other names into the pot, including principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly; former Fox News host Monica Crowley — who is now the chief of protocol — Trump ally Jason Miller.

Other contenders include former principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields and former ESPN anchor Sage Steele.

Would Scott Jennings make a good White House press secretary? Yes No

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CNN also suggested that Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, could be an option.

As noted by the Independent, Trump is making his own rules about the selection process.

On Sunday, during an interview, he asked Fox correspondent Alexis McAdams about the job.

“You,” Trump said when asked who he would pick. “How about you?”

“She could do the job,” he said to Leavitt. “What do you think, Karoline? I like it. I’ve always liked you. That’s why I’m doing this. I don’t do this that often.”

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