Late Breaking: Sen. Kelly Appears to Have Criminally Leaked Classified Information While Falsely Accusing Hegseth of the Same Thing

Perhaps if Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly stopped talking, we’d stop talking bad about him. But, the guy makes it a bit too easy when he keeps his mouth open just enough for words to fall out of it.

Kelly doesn’t even have to open his fat trap on TV, either. Take his recent actions over Signalgate, a months-old scandal Kelly — who’s likely running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028 — is milking for all that it’s worth.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kelly said that a Pentagon watchdog’s report concluded that War Secretary Pete Hegseth had violated departmental rules when he had a conversation about strikes in Yemen on a group chat on the app Signal.

Two problems with that. First, Hegseth has broad powers of declassification. Second, the declassified version of the report isn’t set to be publicly released until Thursday. Kelly made his comments Wednesday — after, according to CNN, the classified version was sent to Congress.

Senators do not have broad powers of declassification. You might begin to see the problem here.

But first, Kelly’s remarks: “They very clearly stated he should not be using his cellphone and putting… this kind of information on an unclassified system,” he said.

However, Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt said he’d seen the files and called it a “nothing burger.”

“The arc of the story is that it’s just a never ending stream of efforts to undermine Pete Hegseth, right? The whole controversy,” Schmitt said.

“So they didn’t get him in the confirmation process? Make a big deal out of this… So it’s just an ongoing effort. I wouldn’t expect it to end with this, but I think again, the President has faith in Secretary Hegseth. I think he’s doing a great job, and it is what it is.”

Let’s get beyond the fact that Kelly and Hegseth have been sparring over the fact Kelly is among the “Seditious Six” — the Democrat lawmakers behind this video encouraging disobedience within the ranks because they don’t like the president:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Instead, let’s remember how the grudge carried over into the leak of what was, until Thursday, likely classified information:

BREAKING: In an effort to own Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over Signalgate, looks like Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly leaked classified information to the Wall Street Journal. Last I checked, leaking classified info was bad. Will Sen. Kelly face any consequences? Per CNN, the IG… pic.twitter.com/Y6jetBDcb4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 3, 2025

In fact, as another conservative social media pundit, Greg Price, pointed out, this was against a specific law — 18 U.S. Code § 798.

Whoops! And violators “shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.”

Of course, nobody will likely charge Kelly — and not just because, I’m sure, he would try to weasel out of it. Perhaps he could claim that he was looking at the declassified version of the report. That likely wouldn’t make sense, especially since it wasn’t available.

But, perhaps most importantly, it’s worth noting that nobody seems to have the appetite to take on Kelly for his behavior — yet. We’ll see if that changes. The only thing that’s for certain is that the Iron Law of Woke Projection remains undefeated: Once again we have a Democrat falsely accusing a political enemy of the very thing that Democrat is doing. Nice.

