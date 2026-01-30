Late Breaking: Trump Files Gargantuan Lawsuit Against the IRS, Finally Setting up Justice After Leak Exposed His and 400,000 Other Americans' Taxes

President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service for negligently allowing one of its contractors to maliciously leak his tax returns to the New York Times and other leftist media outlets in 2019.

Trump, who filed the 27-page federal complaint Thursday in Miami, also named the U.S. Treasury Department as a co-defendant.

Trump is suing in his personal capacity as the founder and former CEO of the Trump Organization, and not in his official capacity as president.

The litigation was jointly filed by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as the Trump Organization.

In the complaint, the president said the IRS did not properly safeguard his confidential tax-return data.

This enabled former IRS consultant Charles E. Littlejohn — an avowed Trump-hater — to steal and leak his private information to the New York Times, ProPublica, and other leftist outlets “for widespread, unlawful publication.”

In January 2024, Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of stealing and unlawfully disclosing tax returns.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Charles Littlejohn, The IRS Consultant Who Illegally Leaked Trump’s Tax Returns, Has Been Sentenced To 5 YEARS IN PRISON ⚠️ Before sentencing, the judge warned him: “There will be serious consequences” “People taking the law into their own hands is unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/mN13CngJdT — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 29, 2024

Littlejohn admitted that he downloaded confidential financial records from an IRS database and then uploaded them to a private website using his work computer.

In February 2025, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan was informed by the IRS that “Littlejohn had leaked the private data of more than 400,000 taxpayers—nearly six times higher than the 70,000 figure initially reported by the Biden-Harris IRS.”

“The Committee raised concerns related to the Department of Justice’s sweetheart plea deal Littlejohn received, which resulted in a light sentence despite the severity of the data breach,” Jordan wrote.

Other victims of the data breach were billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

In 2024, Littlejohn confessed that he had applied for a job at the IRS with the specific intent of stealing and leaking Trump’s tax returns.

“From October 2019 until at least January 2020, Mr. Littlejohn repeatedly accessed IRS data to illegally provide additional information to the New York Times and ProPublica, which was all undetected by Defendants despite his initial breach several months earlier,” the complaint states.

Trump said the IRS failed to properly monitor Littlejohn’s access to private taxpayer records.

“Because the IRS tax return data lacked proper encryption, Mr. Littlejohn was able to put Plaintiffs’ confidential tax return information as a draft in an e-mail account, and then provide the New York Times and ProPublica with login information to the account, in order to unlawfully retrieve the return information,” the complaint states.

“Defendants’ Privacy Act compliance and other security procedures were so insufficient that it took three years for the IRS to detect that Littlejohn breached the confidentiality and security protections of Plaintiffs’ confidential tax returns and related tax information,” Trump said in his lawsuit.

This lawsuit once again spotlights the warped pathology of deranged leftists infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It’s mind-boggling how many unhinged Trump-haters torpedo their own lives in botched attempts to destroy the president.

Imagine how great America would be if these subversive haters poured that much energy into improving themselves or their communities.

