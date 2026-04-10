LATE BREAKING: Trump Issues Shockingly Graphic Post Targeting Haitian Illegal Accused of Murdering Mother of 2

President Donald Trump shared a graphic video Thursday night which showed the brutal murder of a Florida woman — a mother and a working American — using the footage to demonstrate with unmistakable clarity the cost of unchecked immigration for anyone still pretending not to see the consequences.

The video, originally released by the Department of Homeland Security, captured a violent attack at a gas station in Fort Myers on April 3.

Surveillance footage showed a man identified as Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian national who was in the country illegally, attacking a car with a hammer before being confronted by a woman.

It escalated instantly.

The video showed the vandal turn from the car and start hitting the woman. He repeatedly struck her in the head with the hammer in broad daylight.

The woman, identified as Nilufa Easmin, had reportedly been working as a store clerk inside the gas station when she saw the man and confronted him.

She later died from her injuries.

DHS said Joachin first entered the United States in August 2022 and was released into the country by the Biden administration.

A federal judge issued a final order of removal against him that same year.

And yet, four years later, he was still here.

The Biden administration allowed him to remain after he was granted Temporary Protected Status.

When DHS posted the footage to X, the agency included a warning about its graphic nature.

“These are the consequences of importing the third world. Do not look away,” the post cautioned.

Trump shared the footage on Truth Social, and described the killing in no uncertain terms.

“An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida,” Trump wrote.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟳:𝟰𝟵 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟬𝟵.𝟮𝟲 An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2026

“The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see,” he added.

Trump rightly argued the suspect remained in the country because of far-left immigration policies that put everyone in danger.

He said the suspect “was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, ‘Temporary Protective Status,’ a massively abused and fraudulent program.”

He added that his administration is working to terminate the program but faces resistance from “Deranged Liberal District Court Judges.”

“This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL,” Trump wrote.

He also contextualized the killing as part of a national issue that it has become.

“As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World,” Trump wrote, adding that his administration is “rapidly trying to reverse this decline through Deportations.”

Trump concluded by urging people to pray for the victim’s family.

“I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible,” he wrote.

He said the footage was shared so Americans could see “what Democrats are protecting.”

The facts here are not complicated. A man who was ordered to be removed from American streets was still in the country, and he killed someone’s mother.

He was free to walk into a gas station in a country he had no business being in, and now a woman is dead.

This was not some system bending under pressure from outside forces, as Trump’s border control has shown us. This was a system that failed to do what it exists to do — or did what it was designed to do, which was to import crime and chaos.

People die, and Democrats who let in their killers march on, all while complaining about social justice and civil rights and colonialism, and where does that get us?

A woman is dead, and although we never met her, the odds are she was incalculably better as a human being than the man who took her life.

The country already has enough problems with violent crime. Why would any government ever tolerate risks it already knows how to prevent? Most probably because it hoped Joachin and his bloodline would vote for people like Alejandro Mayorkas for years to come.

The reality is, a woman went to work and never came home, and the man accused of killing her was not supposed to be here in the first place.

If you had any illusions about what Democratic Party control might look like, post-Joe Biden, let’s dispel them.

This is the America the left is begging for, and kudos to President Trump for shining a light on this case.

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