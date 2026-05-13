Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Gets Horrible News About $83 Million Verdict Against Trump

Author, columnist, and accuser of President Donald Trump E Jean Carroll might not be cashing in on her claims against the president.

In January 2024, Carroll was awarded $83 million for defamation and assault as Trump was found civilly liable stemming from a supposed meeting between the two in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1996.

But WAGA-TV reported Tuesday that an appeals court said Trump does not have to pay Carroll just yet, as his legal team wants the Supreme Court to review the case.

However, he must still post a $7.4 million bond for interest costs to be covered.

Carroll’s story is strange, to say the least, and the context of how this case was even allowed in court makes it even more dubious.

Writing for the Palm Beach Republican Club, Hoover Institute Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson previously noted that Carroll could not remember when the assault happened, claiming it was somewhere in the 1994 to 1996 timeframe. She also did not write about it until Trump became a national political figure.

Carroll claimed to have remembered the dress she was wearing that day, but it was not in production at the time.

If this information was not already raising an eyebrow, there were also no witnesses. In her 2019 book, Carroll did not even refer to the moment as “rape,” but as a “fight.”

When Carroll went public and Trump fired back, she claimed defamation in his remarks hurting her career, but when ELLE magazine fired her, they denied it had anything to do with the president.

The story gets worse when looking at the law.

Hanson noted that the statute of limitations had expired, but under New York’s 2022 “Adult Survivors Act,” a one-year window was granted for victims to sue alleged perpetrators regardless.

The bill’s author, New York Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, was a known opponent of the president who had pushed for other legislation to give federal commissions access to New York’s tax returns, opening the doorway for Congress to pursue the president through that avenue.

The jury did not find Trump guilty of rape, but outrageously, Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan essentially said it was entirely allowed for Carroll to still claim Trump raped her.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape,’” Kaplan reasoned.

To summarize, a law was passed by an anti-Trump legislator after Carroll said nothing for decades. She cannot remember details about the day, nor the year, there were no witnesses, it was not initially characterized as a rape, and Trump was not guilty of rape, but the Democrat-appointed judge said it was acceptable for Carroll to call it a rape.

The woman does not exude a high degree of character on her own as a sex writer who in 2015 created a game for Android and Apple where the user tries to break up happy couples. “Your object is to break them up… to stir up s**t,” the game said. She’s also named her cat “Vagina T. Fireball,” which isn’t exactly becoming.

When looking at her profile holistically, Carroll seems like a sad, lonely, aging, vindictive, dishonest woman who still operates like she’s in her 20s when it comes to dealing with the opposite sex. She wants her life to be a television show, full of drama with the spotlight on her.

She shouldn’t see a penny of this money.

This is just more lawfare against the president.

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