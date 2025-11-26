Late Breaking: TX AG Ken Paxton Taking Action After Male Awarded Female Weight Lifting Championship

The 2025 World’s Strongest Woman is a man, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has something to say about that.

After Jammie Booker — a “trans” athlete — won first place at the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas last weekend, Paxton’s office announced an investigation.

The attorney general made the news public via his account on social media platform X.

My latest investigation: https://t.co/SEzeSsmlWV — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 25, 2025

Despite Fox News reporting organizers have stripped Booker, disqualifying him and awarding second place Andrea Thompson the title, Paxton persists as his office wrote it is, “investigating this incident and will take any and all actions to protect women’s sports both in Texas and across the nation.”

The Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) co-founder Kim Jones made a statement as well. “Female athletes deserve transparency, honesty, and the basic guarantee that the competitors standing next to them are, in fact, women. This is why sex-based eligibility and sex-screening are essential.

“Without them, situations like this will continue to blindside women and undermine every competition… Women have fought too hard, for too long, to have their sports taken from them in plain sight. This cannot continue.”

Footage of Booker on the podium with Thompson to his right shows him celebrating after the event.

Thompson, over cheering, can faintly be heard saying, “this is b******t.”

😳 🏋 Transgender athlete Jammie Booker initially won the Women’s Open at the 2025 Official Strongman Games in Arlington, TX, edging Andrea Thompson by 1 point. Thompson refused the podium. Hours later, organizers revoked Booker’s title upon confirming male birth sex and… pic.twitter.com/oLeej17NPo — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) November 25, 2025

Official Strongman claims it was not aware that Booker was a biological male before the event.

Per Fox, the organization stated Tuesday, “Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category.

“We are clear – competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth.”

For this massive oversight, they will now be dealing with an investigation that will surely create more stringent vetting procedures, so mentally ill men do not compete against women.

Thompson and the other athletes did have a choice to stop this madness before it began: don’t compete.

Do not countenance this behavior for even a second. By participating, despite any misgivings, you tell the radical left this can continue.

In April at the Disc Golf Pro Tour’s Music City Open in Nashville, Tennessee, competitor Abigail Thompson walked off the course rather than compete against Natalie Ryan, a biological male, that day. For context, in 2022, Ryan had defeated the best female disc golfer in the world, Kristin Tattar.

Women must put their foot down and say “enough.”

We as a culture must not only say “enough” in sports but also say it in bathrooms, locker rooms, around children and wherever else these sick individuals try to go.

