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The South Dakota Republican Party Chairman posted an apology to Scott Pressler, left, after Pressler was barred from a dinner Thursday at the state's GOP convention, allegedly at the request of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who was speaking at the event.
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The South Dakota Republican Party Chairman posted an apology to Scott Pressler, left, after Pressler was barred from a dinner Thursday at the state's GOP convention, allegedly at the request of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who was speaking at the event. (Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Sen. Thune Outrages MAGA Voters by Booting Scott Pressler from GOP Event for Supporting SAVE America Act

 By Samuel Short  June 26, 2026 at 11:21am
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GOP activist Scott Pressler found himself barred from entry Thursday to a dinner at the South Dakota Republican State Convention, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune was the featured speaker.

Pressler garnered national attention and praise for his work during the 2024 election. His efforts in Pennsylvania were widely acknowledged to have won that state for President Donald Trump, allowing him to secure victory.

In recent months, Pressler has been increasingly critical of Thune for his failure to get the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require voter ID and other common-sense requirements for elections, promoting a greater degree of integrity and legitimacy.

On Wednesday, Pressler, with ticket in hand, went to a dinner where Thune was in attendance. His series of posts on social media platform X related how the night unfolded.

“They will NOT allow me into — as a ticketed individual — the South Dakota Republican Party dinner w/ Senate Majority Leader Thune,” he told his followers.

After posting a video walking to the entrance of the dinner, Pressler filmed himself from outside, where he was told he could not go in.

 

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

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“I have a ticket, and they are saying that I can’t come in.”

As Pressler continued, the Sergeant-at-Arms Matt Bruner moved into the shot. “I’m the ***hole saying you can’t come in because, guess what? You’re posting this little piss-and-moan session on Facebook. So you just get the hell out of here. Thank you.”

Bruner’s attitude was completely unacceptable, and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Jim Eschenbaum knew it, posting to X to apologize.

After apologizing to Pressler, he informed him that Bruner had been relieved of his duties. “I want to personally apologize for how things were handled tonight at the SD GOP Convention. I haven’t watched the video yet, but Matt Bruner has been relieved of his duties as one of our Sergeant at Arms by the lead Sergeant at Arms.”

The chairman followed with another post, acknowledging the argument that Thune was not running the event; the party was.

“I also apologize for denying you entry. You were exactly right when you said it wasn’t Senator Thune’s staff that was running the event and I failed you in that decision, and I’m sorry and own it completely,” he wrote.

Pressler posted footage of Eschenbaum at the door, talking to James Bialota, a candidate for South Dakota’s at-large congressional seat.

“Did John Thune specifically ask that Scott Pressler not attend this event?” Bialota asked.

Eschenbaum replied, “Yes.”

After confirming that Thune was not a member of the state’s committee for the party, Eschenbaum explained Thune had a lot of security — an odd statement, prompting Bialota to ask, “Is Mr. Pressler considered a security threat?” “Not to me,” the chairman said, but added he wouldn’t be the one to argue with a Secret Service detail.

Pressler posted another video, recording audio as the camera was pointed toward the ground, where other workers began questioning the logic of the GOP’s decision.

“We didn’t take attendance. All we did was take tickets. How can you deny somebody?” one woman asked. Another voice, possibly Eschenbaum, told her, “It’s what Senator Thune said.” The woman proceeded to warn that this would play badly in the press, which is absolutely correct.

In yet another video, Pressler showed viewers the extent of his ostracization — there were flyers with his photo circulating near the doors of the banquet facility.

He also posed a great question to followers: “If they treat me this way, imagine how they feel about you?”

This is absolutely horrendous for Thune. He’s failed to get the SAVE Act passed, and now he’s hiding from his critics.

When MAGA catches wind of this, they’re going to go absolutely ballistic — if they haven’t already.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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