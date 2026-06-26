GOP activist Scott Pressler found himself barred from entry Thursday to a dinner at the South Dakota Republican State Convention, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune was the featured speaker.

Pressler garnered national attention and praise for his work during the 2024 election. His efforts in Pennsylvania were widely acknowledged to have won that state for President Donald Trump, allowing him to secure victory.

In recent months, Pressler has been increasingly critical of Thune for his failure to get the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require voter ID and other common-sense requirements for elections, promoting a greater degree of integrity and legitimacy.

On Wednesday, Pressler, with ticket in hand, went to a dinner where Thune was in attendance. His series of posts on social media platform X related how the night unfolded.

“They will NOT allow me into — as a ticketed individual — the South Dakota Republican Party dinner w/ Senate Majority Leader Thune,” he told his followers.

They will NOT allow me into — as a ticketed individual — the South Dakota Republican Party dinner w/ Senate Majority Leader Thune. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

After posting a video walking to the entrance of the dinner, Pressler filmed himself from outside, where he was told he could not go in.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

“Get the hell outta here.” This is the attitude that our elected officials have for Republican voters — contempt. “I’m the assh@le saying you can’t come in.” If you know anyone in South Dakota, please show them this video. I never ask you to make things viral. pic.twitter.com/TXCzYEwnwC — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

“I have a ticket, and they are saying that I can’t come in.”

As Pressler continued, the Sergeant-at-Arms Matt Bruner moved into the shot. “I’m the ***hole saying you can’t come in because, guess what? You’re posting this little piss-and-moan session on Facebook. So you just get the hell out of here. Thank you.”

“Get the hell outta here.” This is the attitude that our elected officials have for Republican voters — contempt. “I’m the assh@le saying you can’t come in.” If you know anyone in South Dakota, please show them this video. I never ask you to make things viral. pic.twitter.com/TXCzYEwnwC — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

Bruner’s attitude was completely unacceptable, and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Jim Eschenbaum knew it, posting to X to apologize.

@ScottPresler, I want to personally apologize for how things were handled tonight at the SD GOP Convention.

I haven’t watched the video yet, but Matt Bruner has been relieved of his duties as one of our Sergeant at Arms by the lead Sergeant at Arms.

More in comments. — Jim Eschenbaum 🇺🇲 (@JimEschenbaum) June 26, 2026

After apologizing to Pressler, he informed him that Bruner had been relieved of his duties. “I want to personally apologize for how things were handled tonight at the SD GOP Convention. I haven’t watched the video yet, but Matt Bruner has been relieved of his duties as one of our Sergeant at Arms by the lead Sergeant at Arms.”

The chairman followed with another post, acknowledging the argument that Thune was not running the event; the party was.

I also apologize for denying you entry. You were exactly right when you said it wasn’t Senator Thune’s staff that was running the event and I failed you in that decision, and I’m sorry and own it completely. — Jim Eschenbaum 🇺🇲 (@JimEschenbaum) June 26, 2026

“I also apologize for denying you entry. You were exactly right when you said it wasn’t Senator Thune’s staff that was running the event and I failed you in that decision, and I’m sorry and own it completely,” he wrote.

Pressler posted footage of Eschenbaum at the door, talking to James Bialota, a candidate for South Dakota’s at-large congressional seat.

Chairman Jim Eschenbaum confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Thune asked me not to attend this event. Thank you for recording everything, James Bialota. pic.twitter.com/7hlx46v2Mn — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

“Did John Thune specifically ask that Scott Pressler not attend this event?” Bialota asked.

Eschenbaum replied, “Yes.”

After confirming that Thune was not a member of the state’s committee for the party, Eschenbaum explained Thune had a lot of security — an odd statement, prompting Bialota to ask, “Is Mr. Pressler considered a security threat?” “Not to me,” the chairman said, but added he wouldn’t be the one to argue with a Secret Service detail.

Pressler posted another video, recording audio as the camera was pointed toward the ground, where other workers began questioning the logic of the GOP’s decision.

“We didn’t take attendance. All we did was take tickets. How can you deny somebody?” one woman asked. Another voice, possibly Eschenbaum, told her, “It’s what Senator Thune said.” The woman proceeded to warn that this would play badly in the press, which is absolutely correct.

In yet another video, Pressler showed viewers the extent of his ostracization — there were flyers with his photo circulating near the doors of the banquet facility.

Inside the dinner that I was denied entry, they even had a picture of me on the table. What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/F4lcoiYofY — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

He also posed a great question to followers: “If they treat me this way, imagine how they feel about you?”

If they treat me this way, imagine how they feel about you? Tonight, we are the number 5 trend in America because we have been peacefully advocating for the SAVE America Act. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

This is absolutely horrendous for Thune. He’s failed to get the SAVE Act passed, and now he’s hiding from his critics.

When MAGA catches wind of this, they’re going to go absolutely ballistic — if they haven’t already.

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