Thanks to promiscuous use of the autopen, some actions taken in former President Joe Biden’s name might qualify as illegitimate.

Of course, some of us believe, for well-established reasons, that Biden never had legitimacy as president. But that is a different discussion.

On Tuesday in Mount Pocono, PA — the first stop in his rally-style affordability messaging tour — President Donald Trump interrupted his denunciation of “lousy” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to inform the audience that Biden’s autopen might have signed commissions for four Democrat members of the Federal Reserve Board, including Powell.

From the podium, Trump repeatedly turned to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and asked Bessent to “check” on this rumor.

“By the way,” the president said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “it looks — and you’re gonna have to check this please. I just heard. It could be that all four commissioners in the Fed, signed by Biden, including ‘Too Late’ — you know who ‘Too Late’ is?”

In classic Trump fashion, the president went on to blast Powell as “a bad guy” and “not a smart guy.”

Trump, of course, spent much of 2025 trying in vain to persuade Powell to lower interest rates.

“But,” the president said, “I hear that the autopen may have signed those commissions.”

From the stage, Trump then engaged in a back-and-forth with Bessent.

“I don’t know. I think it’s something we have to look into. They put people there that are not authorized to be there,”the president said.

Trump then correctly noted that if he used the autopen Democrats would void everything he did. Republicans, on the other hand, he called “too nice.”

“Would you check that, Scott, OK?” the president continued. “Cause I’m hearing that the autopen could have signed maybe all four but maybe a couple of them. We’ll take two.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump reveals Jerome Powell’s reappointment to the Federal Reserve might be NULLIFIED because it was instituted by the Biden autopen – along with the other Democrat appointees SCOTT BESSENT is now investigating. This would be HUGE! “All 4 [Democrat]… pic.twitter.com/bCHKDADib3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2025

Presidents, of course, may affix their signatures using an autopen provided they actually make the decisions in question.

With respect to Biden, however, we have ample evidence that others took action via autopen in the president’s name.

For instance, emails strongly suggest that White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, not the president, approved the final batch of pardons very late in the evening on Jan. 19, Biden’s last full day in office.

Earlier this month Trump unilaterally invalidated all of Biden’s autopen documents, including pardons.

Many Trump supporters, of course, eagerly await the arrests of COVID-era tyrant Anthony Fauci, the members of the January 6 committee, and other deep-state traitors who received pardons via autopen.

Meanwhile, if we can get rid of Powell too, all the better.

