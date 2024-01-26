Establishment comedians rarely mock powerful Democrats. When they do, the mockery is nearly always tame and directed against the wrong object.

For instance, on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on NBC, comedian and host Seth Meyers facepalmed in disbelief after reading a new campaign slogan for President Joe Biden: “Together, We Will Defeat Trump, Again.”

“Democrats, why are you so bad at this stuff?” Meyers said to audience laughter.

The host then took aim at the Democrats’ awkward new rallying cry.

“That is not a slogan. That’s like an affirmation you tape on your bathroom mirror,” Meyers said.

The host did not let up, noting the absurdity of a six-word slogan featuring two commas.

“Slogans don’t have multiple punctuation marks in them,” he joked.

He then gave examples of actual slogans such as “Let’s Go!” or “Vote or Die” before again mocking the Democrats.

“This is a sentence so awkward that you think ‘Oh, it must spell out a cool acronym,” and then it doesn’t,” Meyers said.

The segment continued for another 20 seconds or so — less than a minute total — before Meyers concluded with a suggestion.

“Democrats, I’m begging you, please suck less. Oh — oh that’s not bad: ‘Democrats, we suck less,” he said.

TV News Now, an account whose followers include conservative commentator Dan Bongino, posted a 54-second clip of Meyers’ comments early Friday morning on the social media platform X.

WATCH: Late Night host Seth Meyers mocks Biden campaign’s new merchandise: “Democrats, please suck less” pic.twitter.com/ZLdd4FBLhG — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 26, 2024

Like his fellow establishment shills who masquerade as late-night hosts, Meyers never gets any funnier than this, always treats powerful Democrats with kid gloves and reserves nearly all of his intended mockery for former President Donald Trump.

See, for instance, the following 12-minute anti-Trump segment that also aired during Thursday’s show:

So yes, Meyers made fun of Democrats’ awkward new campaign slogan.

But what did he mean, in effect?

Well, for one thing, he meant that Democrats have a marketing problem, not a substantive one.

In fact, were we to translate his intended comedy, it might read something like this:

“Democrats, you cannot gaslight voters that way. You need short-and-sweet if you hope to trick people into believing you’re not their enemy. Have you learned nothing from ‘Yes We Can’?”

Note, too, that Meyers had no comment regarding Democrats’ pathological obsession with Trump, for he obviously shares that obsession.

In short, the message was simple: “Democrats, please do a better job of packaging and selling a campaign that offers voters nothing besides the same shopworn, anti-Trump hatred we have peddled for eight years.”

In related news, the latest Messenger HarrisX overnight poll showed Trump with a 9-point lead over Biden in a 2024 presidential race that included independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

The same poll showed Trump with a 10-point lead among independent voters.

One wonders if Meyers and his fellow establishment comedians found that funny.

