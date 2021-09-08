Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, those on the left have argued for draconian restrictions, vaccine and mask mandates and other efforts to control the actions of others. Their justification for that behavior has been that they are supposedly trying to care for people’s health.

As we already know, that purported compassion extends only so far. When it comes to people who disagree with their views, many leftists do not hesitate to throw that compassion straight out the window.

The latest example of this hatred came from Jimmy Kimmel, one of the least-compassionate leftists of them all.

The ABC late-night host returned from a months-long summer break to host “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, and he came out with guns blazing.

Kimmel started off by talking about an increase in COVID-19 cases compared with Labor Day 2020 and mocking the use of the drug ivermectin by coronavirus patients.

“I leave you people alone for two months, you start taking horse worm medicine?” he said. (The Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin for humans but not as a COVID-19 treatment.)

He proceeded to suggest unvaccinated people deserve to die.

“Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” Kimmel said.

“I don’t know, that choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.'”







His throng of leftist lemmings responded with laughter and cheering, revealing their inner feelings.

You see, the left’s pitch that Democrats represent the more caring and compassionate party is a lie. People who care about others don’t cheer for their deaths simply because those people made a personal medical decision with which they disagree.

For radical leftists, compassion for conservatives is nonexistent. Instead, their insistence on controlling every American comes from a place of selfishness.

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia took his argument one step further on Twitter. He said leftists are not just indifferent to the health of conservatives but actually want them to suffer.

“I’m fully vaccinated,” he wrote. “But what I have noticed is that the pandemic has allowed liberals to say what they really want. They want conservatives to die. Jimmy Kimmel and the others do not care about your vaccinated status. They want you dead.”

While this is a serious allegation, it certainly has some merit. It’s clear that the left’s disdain for conservatives is a deeper issue that goes beyond the question of vaccination status. To ignore that truth would be naive.

With his typical smug attitude, Kimmel went on to further trash anyone who used ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there,” he said. “People are still taking this ivermectin. This, you know, the poison control centers have seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine.”

In addition to the fact that the ABC host’s condescending tone is simply insufferable to listen to, the content of his monologue is also untrue. While one doctor in Oklahoma made the claim that hospitals were overrun with patients who had overdosed on ivermectin, it was subsequently debunked after he was revealed to have been out of work for months.

That did not matter to Kimmel, who saw an opportunity to mock free-thinking Americans and jumped on it.

This is not the first time he has lied about conservatives in regard to COVID-19 just to get a few laughs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel showed an edited video of then-Vice President Mike Pence carrying boxes of health supplies in May 2020.

During the video, Pence jokingly said he was carrying empty boxes as a publicity stunt. A simple examination of context could have shown the comment was a joke, but Kimmel could not be burdened to do that kind of research.

“I had only watched part of the video,” Kimmel said. “It turns out there were 29 minutes of this on C-SPAN that apparently indicate he was joking about carrying the empty boxes for the cameras.

“Which again, I didn’t know because I don’t have the mental endurance it requires to watch Mike Pence deliver boxes for 29 minutes on C-SPAN. But I should have watched the whole thing, I guess. Bottom line is, I was wrong. He was joking.”







Even in his apology, Kimmel could not resist taking shots at Pence and the Trump administration. He went on to compare his apology to “apologizing to Barry Bonds for using steroids,” and he said the fact that people held him accountable for his lie was “stupid” and “disgusting.”

As this incident makes clear, Kimmel and many others on the left do not care about the truth nearly as much as they care about mocking conservatives. They wish to bludgeon Republicans with whatever club they can find, and they don’t want to be inconvenienced by those pesky things we call facts.

No matter how many times the left claims to have compassion for everyone, it is still categorically untrue.

