‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

A writer for CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is under fire for a controversial social media post in which she mocked the damage done to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation.

In a now deleted tweet, writer Ariel Dumas said, “Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life.”

The controversial tweet came hours after Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a close 50-48 vote.

Dumas, however, walked back her comment after deleting her tweet. She posted an apology on Twitter saying, “The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.”

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

TRENDING: Opinion: Scenes from the Kavanaugh Clash — And What the Media Badly Missed

She had previously posted news articles saying that the sexual misconduct allegations had “destroyed” Kavanaugh. “The bar for a man’s life,” the article stated, “is, apparently, quite low.”

Additionally on Saturday, Dumas tweeted that Kavanaugh was going to “ask Justice Sotomayor to fetch him coffee.”

Brett Kavanaugh is 100% gonna ask Justice Sotomayor to fetch him coffee. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 6, 2018

Do you think her apology is sincere? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

She had also criticized Kavanaugh’s Op-Ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he responded to the assault allegations against him by saying of Kavanaugh, “It is not automatically a moral achievement to be a son, a husband, a dad. It is biology, a legal decision, and biology again.”

Moreover, Dumas, according to TheBlaze, also removed her Twitter bio that mentioned she worked as a writer for Colbert’s show.

CBS, however, confirmed to Fox News that Dumas was still a writer at the network and that her apology “spoke for herself.”

Colbert’s show hasn’t shied from the Kavanaugh debate, repeatedly mocking the Supreme Court justice.

When Kavanaugh was first mentioned as Trump’s pick to be the nominee for the next Supreme Court Justice, Colbert said, “I don’t know much about Kavanaugh, but I’m skeptical, because his name is Brett. That sounds less like a Supreme Court Justice and more like a waiter a Ruby Tuesdays.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

I don't know much about Kavanaugh, but I'm skeptical because his name is Brett. https://t.co/ejtd4r5LsN — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 11, 2018

Dumas has worked on other Colbert shows, including “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.