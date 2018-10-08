SECTIONS
Entertainment US News
Print

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

By Steven Beyer
at 9:20am
Print

A writer for CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is under fire for a controversial social media post in which she mocked the damage done to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation.

In a now deleted tweet, writer Ariel Dumas said, “Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life.”

The controversial tweet came hours after Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a close 50-48 vote.

Dumas, however, walked back her comment after deleting her tweet. She posted an apology on Twitter saying, “The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.”

TRENDING: Swing Vote Collins Announces Yes Vote for Kavanaugh, Sets Off Vicious Firestorm

She had previously posted news articles saying that the sexual misconduct allegations had “destroyed” Kavanaugh. “The bar for a man’s life,” the article stated, “is, apparently, quite low.”

Additionally on Saturday, Dumas tweeted that Kavanaugh was going to “ask Justice Sotomayor to fetch him coffee.”

Do you think her apology is sincere?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

She had also criticized Kavanaugh’s Op-Ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he responded to the assault allegations against him by saying of Kavanaugh, “It is not automatically a moral achievement to be a son, a husband, a dad. It is biology, a legal decision, and biology again.”

Moreover, Dumas, according to TheBlaze, also removed her Twitter bio that mentioned she worked as a writer for Colbert’s show.

CBS, however, confirmed to Fox News that Dumas was still a writer at the network and that her apology “spoke for herself.”

Colbert’s show hasn’t shied from the Kavanaugh debate, repeatedly mocking the Supreme Court justice.

When Kavanaugh was first mentioned as Trump’s pick to be the nominee for the next Supreme Court Justice, Colbert said, “I don’t know much about Kavanaugh, but I’m skeptical, because his name is Brett. That sounds less like a Supreme Court Justice and more like a waiter a Ruby Tuesdays.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dumas has worked on other Colbert shows, including “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

"Fox & Friends" panelDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Watch: Fox News Host Gets Stalked and Harassed Around New York City

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Randy DeSoto

Sen. Jeff FlakeAlbert H. Teich / Shutterstock

Flake Announces He Will Vote Yes on Kavanaugh, But Can’t Resist Adding a Caveat

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Chuck Ross

Ford and LawyersWin McNamee / Getty Images

Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Sate, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs hearing.Zach Gibson / Getty Images

GOP Senator’s Daughter’s Wedding Throws Wrench into Kavanaugh Confirmation Plans

Amy Swearer

Demonstrators supporting the confirmation of Brett Kavnaugh gathered in Washington on Sept. 27.Chet Strange / AFP / Getty Images

Opinion: Scenes from the Kavanaugh Clash — And What the Media Badly Missed

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.