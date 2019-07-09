Latest 2020 Poll Shows Biden Is Slipping

A new Morning Consult poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden’s once-dominating lead is beginning to slip.

The survey shows that while Biden still has a double-digit lead over the next contender, his lead has dropped by 7 points in the last three weeks.

The poll shows that among potential Democratic primary voters, Biden garners 31 percent of support while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trails him with 19 percent of support.

One interesting change is the 8 point bump that Sen. Kamala Harris received following the first round of Democratic primary debates, The Hill reported.

In the newly released poll, the California Democrat has about 14 percent support.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg come in with 13 percent and 6 percent of support, respectively.

While polls can be wrong, as was witnessed in the 2016 presidential election, it’s clear that the once strong momentum that Biden felt at the beginning of the campaign is beginning to wane.

During the first round of debates, Harris slammed Biden over previous comments he made about bussing as well as his comments about working with known segregationalists.

Biden admitted in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he “wasn’t prepared” for Harris’ attacks during the debate.

“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” he said.

When Cuomo asked why he didn’t respond to the attacks, Biden said, “What I didn’t want to do is get in that scrum. Do you think the American public looked at that debate, take me out of it, and thought, ‘Boy, I really liked the way that’s being conducted?’”

The findings of the Morning Consult poll are very reminiscent of a Quinnipiac University poll that came out last week showing Biden’s lead all but gone.

Just like the bump for Harris in the Morning Consult poll, the Quinnipiac University poll showed a similar bump for Harris and actually showed her trailing Biden by just 2 percentage points.

It remains to be seen whether Harris can carry this momentum into the next round of debates.

The interviews for the survey were collected between July 1 – 7, 2019, and have a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

