Parler Share
Commentary

Latest Agriculture Industry Fire Is Bad - Crews Aren't Sure How Long This One Will Take to Extinguish

 By Ryan Ledendecker  December 20, 2022 at 11:42am
Parler Share

Sadly, most people think food on grocery store shelves just appears and is perpetually available. From their perspective, why wouldn’t they believe that? Aside from supply chain interruptions during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there hasn’t been a time in recent history when we’ve lacked stocked shelves 24/7.

It couldn’t be further from reality, though. The number of processes that must happen to turn a field of crops into food on your local supermarket shelf is astonishing, and that’s if everything goes perfectly.

Growing up on a family farm, I can tell you with certainty that farmers and workers in the agriculture industry face a never-ending stack of challenges. A prime example of a significant setback that can affect agriculture supply chains is happening right now in Saginaw County, Michigan, where a large grain fire is burning out of control, according to WJRT-TV.

“A fire is continuing to burn at a Saginaw County grain elevator hours after starting. About 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Richland Township firefighters responded to a fire at The Andersons Inc., an agricultural storage and supply company at 485 S. Hemlock Road,” Michigan News Source tweeted Tuesday morning.

Trending:
Judge Makes Huge Ruling on Kari Lake's Election Fraud Claims: 'Buckle Up, America'

The fire reportedly broke out on Sunday at a Richland Township, Michigan-based grain silo. The out-of-control fire is so intense that multiple fire departments have been called to help battle the fire.

According to WNEM-TV, Richland Township Fire Chief Jeremy Scott explained how severe the fire is and what kind of response it has generated.

Is America’s food supply under threat?

“Twenty-nine different departments on scene,” Scott said. “Grain fires oftentimes if we can’t vent it, or it doesn’t vent, can be combustible.”

He said more than 100 firefighters worked to battle the fire on the first night alone. The flames were reportedly so intense that nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

“The main challenges we faced today were simply the height of the facility. We were prepared for it with aerial ladders. We had multiple aerial ladders out there and running right now,” he said.

According to Michigan Live, the grain fire could take up to a week to fully extinguish.

Related:
Globalists Dine on Tenderloin Wagyu Beef While Pledging to Make Farmers Miserable

Luckily, so far, nobody has been hurt due to the fire. Chief Scott added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While a single grain elevator fire — even one as intense as the Saginaw County fire — doesn’t have much in the way of a national impact on the agricultural supply chain, the concern is that multiple similar incidents can.

Take, for example, fires like the one that burned at an egg processing plant on May 28 in Wright County, Minnesota. The fire, which ignited a 600-foot-long structure, killed tens of thousands of chickens.

During the global supply chain crisis, there were multiple instances of food processing plants catching fire, all of which came at the worst possible time and caused immeasurable issues across the entire agricultural industry as farmers, processors and the logistical side all play a continuing game of catch-up.

The Saginaw grain fire is a reminder of one of the many challenges farmers face after harvesting their fields. The amount of work and risk it takes to get food on the shelves and our tables doesn’t receive near the attention and respect that it deserves.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




FBI Issues Response to 'Twitter Files' Bombshells, Takes Aim at 'Conspiracy Theorists'
Musk Strikes Again, AOC Hit with Brutal Fact Checks After Trying to Own GOP on Economics
Sen. Rick Scott Demands Answers After Discovering Staggering 'Lie' from Biden Admin
Media Salivates After 'Sources' Say Search for New Twitter CEO Is Underway, Musk's Reaction Is Priceless
Latest Agriculture Industry Fire Is Bad - Crews Aren't Sure How Long This One Will Take to Extinguish
See more...

Conversation