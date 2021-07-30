Latest Data Reveals Americans' Overwhelming Disapproval as Vaccine Mandates Loom

Americans are overwhelmingly against mandated COVID vaccines as the idea is being floated by some Democrats and members of the establishment media, a new poll found.

A year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, the delta variant of the illness has the establishment media pushing 24/7 gloom as the country’s ruling class simultaneously undermines its own vaccine messaging.

Within the last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its guidance for vaccinated Americans. Simultaneously, President Joe Biden has shown an authoritative side with regard to the government getting shots into arms.

“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say, ‘If I’d just got the vaccine,’” Biden said Thursday as he forced federal workers to either get the shots or be forced to wear masks and be tested regularly, The Associated Press reported.

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die,” he added.

But will an overreaching government actually attempt to force the general population into getting the jab? If so, the idea might not be popular. The Trafalgar Group asked Americans in a recent survey about their opinion on being forced to take vaccines, and even Democrats are mostly against the idea.

The pollster asked Democrats, Republicans and independents, “Do you believe taking COVID vaccines should be mandatory, or should taking the vaccine be a personal choice?”

The results showed Americans are overwhelmingly against forced vaccinations. More than 87 percent of Republicans who were asked the question said vaccines should be a personal choice, while 7.2 percent wanted vaccines to be made mandatory. The additional 5.5 percent were unsure.

With regard to independents, 67.2 percent view vaccinations as being a personal health choice. Another 26.5 percent wanted Americans to be forced to take shots, while 6.3 percent said they weren’t sure about the issue.

Democrats, who tend to be pro-mask, pro-vaccine and anti-freedom, actually surprised, as 58.7 percent of them said vaccines should be a personal choice, while 33 percent of these people want forced vaccinations.

No surprise there. The remaining 8.4 percent of Democrats said they were unsure how to feel about the issue.

Overall, just under 72 percent of Americans said they reject the idea of vaccine mandates and view vaccines as a personal choice.

Bipartisan majority (71.4%) of American voters believe taking the COVID vaccines should be a personal choice, not mandatory

– according to @trafalgar_group & @COSProject #Poll of likely ‘22 voters conducted 7/12-13 See Report: https://t.co/il9CQirTSo pic.twitter.com/q3Bkg0eD8B — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) July 21, 2021

The only question: What is wrong with 28 percent of America?

The Trafalgar Group partnered with Convention of States Action for the poll.

“These numbers reveal that hundreds of millions of social media messages, a constant stream of propaganda from the press, paid TV and radio ad campaigns coast-to-coast, daily hammering from Biden Administration officials, and cajoling from influencers and celebrities on every possible communication platform are having one profound effect on the public. It’s all backfiring,” Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler said in a statement.

“Americans have never taken kindly to being told what to do, and they are not going to start now. After being told ‘my body, my choice’ for nearly five decades by the same crowd now hypocritically pushing mandates, is it any wonder the public isn’t on board?”

The poll shows that while more than one-quarter of the country has abandoned the principles of liberty and medical choice, the numbers are against leftists who might be inclined to force COVID shots on Americans.

Trafalgar polled 1,077 likely 2020 voters from July 12 – July 13. The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percentage points.

