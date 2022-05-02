Share
The Latest Joe Biden Revelation from Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Raising Eyebrows: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 2, 2022 at 8:56am
Does President Joe Biden fantasize about being a KGB spy?

New information mined from the laptop computer once owned by Hunter Biden makes that theory at least a topic of conversation amid questions about the connections between Hunter Biden, whose international business deals have faced scrutiny, and his father, who has insisted he knew nothing about his son’s businesses.

According to a report in the New York Post, Joe Biden has used the pseudonym “Peter Henderson” in emails to family members.

The character from Tom Clancy’s novels was a spy for the Soviet Union who infiltrated America’s government.

Biden used the name in an October 2016 email in which he forwarded a YouTube video to Hunter Biden, his brother Jim Biden, his daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and his sister Valerie Biden Owens.

The Post said that the email address had a username of “67stingray,” which is a reference to a 1967 Corvette Stingray Biden owns.

Do we need a full Hunter Biden investigation now?

The pseudonym was used again in November 2016 and on Jan. 3, 2017, as Joe Biden was winding down his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

“Keep in touch,” Joe Biden wrote Hunter at that time. “Love Dad.”

An email the Post unearthed spoke to more sinister connections, in which Joe Biden agreed to pay more than $800,000 in Hunter Biden’s bills.

The Post reported that those bills include debts from Hunter Biden’s overseas business ventures.

The led the Post to editorialize that the president has some explaining to do to reconcile his claim of knowing nothing with evidence that points to the contrary.

“You can now officially file President Joe Biden’s claim that he’s ‘never spoken’ to his son Hunter about his business activities with his claims that inflation is ‘transitory’ and the border is ‘under control,’” the Post editorial wrote.

After citing its recent report, the editorial said that “This comes on the heels of revelations that Hunter alleged his father was taking half his salary.”

“It would be literally impossible to set up these arrangements without talking business,” the editorial noted.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation