Does President Joe Biden fantasize about being a KGB spy?

New information mined from the laptop computer once owned by Hunter Biden makes that theory at least a topic of conversation amid questions about the connections between Hunter Biden, whose international business deals have faced scrutiny, and his father, who has insisted he knew nothing about his son’s businesses.

According to a report in the New York Post, Joe Biden has used the pseudonym “Peter Henderson” in emails to family members.

The character from Tom Clancy’s novels was a spy for the Soviet Union who infiltrated America’s government.

Biden used the name in an October 2016 email in which he forwarded a YouTube video to Hunter Biden, his brother Jim Biden, his daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and his sister Valerie Biden Owens.

#JoeBiden wrote to #HunterBiden using pseudonym “Peter Henderson” – a fictional Soviet Union-era spy in #TomClancy novels who infiltrated the US government, emails show.

Biden sent the message using an email address with a username of “67stingray” — a clear reference to his car. pic.twitter.com/J9RnHlWdNB — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) April 30, 2022

The Post said that the email address had a username of “67stingray,” which is a reference to a 1967 Corvette Stingray Biden owns.

Do we need a full Hunter Biden investigation now? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (610 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The pseudonym was used again in November 2016 and on Jan. 3, 2017, as Joe Biden was winding down his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

“Keep in touch,” Joe Biden wrote Hunter at that time. “Love Dad.”

HUNTER’S LAP TOP: Joe goes by “The Big Guy” & “Celtic,” but also “Peter Henderson,” fictional Soviet KGB spy in Clancy’s novels. The name connects to his email “67stingray,” in reference to Biden’s loved Corvette. Why is Joe using the name of a Soviet spy?https://t.co/NMO8reC41y — Linda BorgmierNorris (@816Elle) April 30, 2022

An email the Post unearthed spoke to more sinister connections, in which Joe Biden agreed to pay more than $800,000 in Hunter Biden’s bills.

The Post reported that those bills include debts from Hunter Biden’s overseas business ventures.

2. Much was made of Donald Trump’s CFO giving gifts to his family to pay for his grandkids‘ school tuition, etc. Is the US attorney in DC investigating Joe’s taxes related to his payments on behalf of Hunter? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 2, 2022

The led the Post to editorialize that the president has some explaining to do to reconcile his claim of knowing nothing with evidence that points to the contrary.

“You can now officially file President Joe Biden’s claim that he’s ‘never spoken’ to his son Hunter about his business activities with his claims that inflation is ‘transitory’ and the border is ‘under control,’” the Post editorial wrote.

After citing its recent report, the editorial said that “This comes on the heels of revelations that Hunter alleged his father was taking half his salary.”

“It would be literally impossible to set up these arrangements without talking business,” the editorial noted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.