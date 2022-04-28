The liberal stranglehold over America’s marketplace of ideas is officially over.

Self-made billionaire Elon Musk put the final nail in the coffin of the left’s censorship hopes and dreams Thursday.

How? By officially announcing his political leanings.

Many of us guessed this was the case, but now there’s no longer any question — the world’s richest man and most prominent owner of a social media platform is a full-on conservative.

In the tweet, Musk shared a popular meme highlighting the American political spectrum’s dramatic shift to the far-left.

Although this shift seems to have dramatically accelerated in recent years, it isn’t exactly new.

After all, at the heart of “progressivism” has always been the notion that human reason can always help us “progress” further.

Take Ronald Reagan, for example.

Although he’s now considered to be one of the greatest conservative presidents we’ve ever had, at one point, Reagan was a devoted Democrat.

“I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me,” Reagan often said when asked about switching sides.

Today, many of the most prominent leaders fighting the progressive movement have similar political leanings.

Take Colin Wright, for example. Wright, an evolutionary biologist, created the meme shared by Musk.

Few have done more in the fight against the left’s twisted, perverse “gender theory” ideology.

2/ I have left my job at FAIR and just turned down a generous offer from The Daily Wire because these full-time positions prevent me from dedicating sufficient time and effort on the issue I feel is most important—combatting gender ideology and pseudoscience about sex. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 25, 2022

Musk may never come close to becoming what Reagan was, but there is something to be said here.

Dismissing Musk outright because of his more centrist leanings would be a massive mistake.

Between his work at Tesla Motors, SpaceX and now Twitter, few other individuals in all of history have done more to advance human civilization.

If conservatives hope to stand any chance against the left and its grip over our cultural institutions, allies like Musk will be sorely needed.

