Latest Poll Shows Joe Biden Dominating the Field of 2020 Democrats

He’s still not officially in the race, but former Vice President Joe Biden leads the field among 20 Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Reuters reported that Biden garnered 24 percent support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 15 percent, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent, and California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke each polling at 6 percent.

Twenty-one percent indicated they were undecided about whom they will support in the Democratic primaries.

Biden draws his strongest backing from minorities and older Americans.

The Washington, D.C., veteran, along with Sanders, has strong name identification, with more than 80 percent of those surveyed saying they are at least “somewhat familiar” with the men.

By comparison, 67 percent said they were familiar with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and about half were familiar with Harris, O’Rourke, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey showing Biden as the front-runner is consistent with the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, which has him in the lead with slightly over 29 percent support, followed by Sanders at 23 percent.

ABC News reported that Biden will declare his candidacy on Thursday via a video announcement.

It will mark the politician’s third White House bid.

Biden — who was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972 — ran for president in 1988 and 2008.

He dropped out of the 1988 contest after being accused of plagiarizing speeches given by then-British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock, the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the late Sen. Hubert Humphrey, according to a New York Times report in 1987 describing his withdrawal.

CNN reported Tuesday that Biden is slated to hold his first campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pennsylvania put then-candidate Donald Trump over the top in the Electoral College count on election night in 2016.

Trump predicted in a Twitter post last week that Biden and Sanders will be duking it out for the Democratic nomination.

I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

A straw poll taken at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month found Biden to be the “biggest threat” to Trump’s re-election prospects, The Washington Times reported.

Nearly 40 percent of those surveyed named Biden, while Sanders and Harris trailed far behind, each garnering approximately 12 percent.

