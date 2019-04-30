Latest Polls: Official Announcement Catapults Biden Even Higher in Democratic Race

Former Vice President Joe Biden surged ahead of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination in two polls released on Tuesday.

Biden — who officially announced his candidacy last Thursday — jumped 11 points to 39 percent support over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 15 percent, making a 24-point gap between the two frontrunners in a CNN survey.

The next closest candidates in the poll are only registering in single digits, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 8 percent and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent.

Sixty-four percent of Democratic voters surveyed said they could change their minds by primary election day.

A Morning Consult poll netted similar results as CNN with Biden having 36 percent support, followed by Sanders at 22 percent.

Biden jumped 6 percentage points in the survey, while Sanders dropped 2 percent.

Once again Warren and Buttigieg were polling in the third and fourth positions, respectively with single-digit support.

Sanders enjoys his strongest backing among the youngest Democratic primary voters — ages 18-29 — topping Biden 36 to 23 percent.

The two candidates were even among voters 30-44 years old, at 27 percent, while voters 45 years-old and above trended strongly for Biden.

CNN’s Ryan Struyk tweeted that Biden is receiving strong support among minorities with 50 percent of “non-whites” indicating they are behind former President Barack Obama’s vice president.

New @CNN 2020 poll by race: Among whites:Biden 29%Sanders 15%Buttigieg 10%Warren 8%Harris 6%O’Rourke 6% Among non-whites:Biden 50%Sanders 14%Warren 7%Harris 4%O’Rourke 4%Buttigieg 3% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 30, 2019

According to Morning Consult, 47 percent of black women listed Biden as their top choice, compared to 36 percent of white women.

Morning Consult political reporter Eli Yokley noted other Democratic candidates have enjoyed a post-announcement bounce in the polls.

Sanders experienced a 6 percent bump the first week following his announcement in February, while Sen. Kamala Harris received a 5 percent bump after hers in January.

Just dropped our latest weekly Democratic primary tracking on @MorningConsult. @JoeBiden got a six-point bump with likely Democratic primary voters, strengthening his lead over @BernieSanders.https://t.co/nqmsI63NNz pic.twitter.com/GWBZXEibxe — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 30, 2019

The RealClearPolitics average of polls now shows Biden leading Sanders approximately 33 to 19 percent, up from a pre-announcement 29 to 23 percent.

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro observed, “Biden’s poll numbers are strong at this point. There are reasons to suggest durability. But in 2008, Hillary Clinton was drawing similar poll splits with Obama. And in April 2003, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination was…Joe Lieberman. In other words, it’s Week 1.”

Biden’s poll numbers are strong at this point. There are reasons to suggest durability. But in 2008, Hillary Clinton was drawing similar poll splits with Obama. And in April 2003, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination was…Joe Lieberman. In other words, it’s Week 1. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 30, 2019

Emerson Polling published a survey on Monday showing Biden with a 1 percent lead (50 to 49 percent) over President Donald Trump in a potential general election match-up.

A poll released by The Hill on Friday found Biden topping Trump among registered voters, 43 to 37 percent. Five percent indicated they were undecided.

It is worth noting, all but one public poll included in the RealClearPolitics average in November 2016 showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump, ranging between 1 and 6 percentage points.

