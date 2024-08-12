Share
Latest TIME Magazine Cover Takes Mainstream Media's Creepy Kamala 'Worship' to a New Level

 By Michael Schwarz  August 12, 2024 at 11:53am
Only the establishment media could follow its own predictable patterns while still finding new ways to beclown itself.

Early Monday morning, Time magazine released its latest cover, which featured Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, in a pose seemingly designed to convey statesmanlike gravitas.

On the social media platform X, supporters of former President Donald Trump — as well as other honest observers — marveled at the establishment media’s pro-Harris “propaganda” and cult-like “worship” of a notorious buffoon.

Time shamelessly peddled its cover as “The reintroduction of Kamala Harris.” It did this despite the fact that she already has served four unimpressive years as vice president.

Prominent Trump supporters like Joey Mannarino and Rogan O’Handley, the latter of whom goes by the name “DC_Draino” on X, blasted the establishment media.

“They worship a woman who refuses to even talk to them. Absolutely ridiculous and absurd,” Mannarino tweeted.

Is the mainstream media helping Kamala Harris?

O’Handley called it “a media coordination for a Coupmala coronation.”

“Coupmala,” of course, refers to Harris “winning” the presidential nomination after party leaders pressured President Joe Biden to withdraw.

Meanwhile, journalist Glenn Greenwald had an even more pointed take on the establishment media’s sudden elevation of an inept vice president hitherto best known for her word salads.

In fact, Greenwald lamented the media’s reinvention of a “national embarrassment” as a “powerful testament” to the “science of propaganda.”

Other social media users agreed.

“Literal propaganda at this point. Shameless,” one user wrote.

“Reintroduction? You are attempting to redefine her, not reintroduce her,” another user wrote.

The establishment media’s obvious corruption notwithstanding, we might derive some comfort from Time’s own sordid history.

In fact, the 20th century’s most evil countenances once graced that magazine’s famous cover.

For instance, Chinese Communist mass murderer Mao Zedong appeared on this 1949 cover. The brutal dictator, whose regime slaughtered tens of millions of its own people over the next four decades, looked to be glancing upward — much like Harris — and even smiling a bit.

Likewise, Soviet dictator and mass murderer Joseph Stalin graced similar-looking TIME covers in 1940 and 1943.

Furthermore, Nazi dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler made regular appearances on TIME’s cover, including in 1931, 1933 and 1938. By 1931, in fact, the once-obscure Hitler had been in the public eye for nearly a decade but had not yet seized control of Germany. Thus, Time might very well have called that particular cover “The reintroduction of Adolf Hitler.”

An appearance on the Time cover, therefore, does not imply moral virtue. Nor does it necessarily imply an endorsement by the magazine’s editors and scribes.

In this case, however, it seems safe to say that Time has made itself an engine of pro-Harris propaganda.

That degree of genuflection to a vice president hitherto widely regarded as a cackling moron amounts to shameful subservience even by the establishment media’s standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
