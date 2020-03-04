Latest Tom Brady Reports: 8 Teams in the Race, 2 Serious Contenders

With NFL free agency only two weeks away, a quarter of the teams in league reportedly are prepared to go after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN analyst Jeff Darlington said Wednesday on the network’s “Get Up!” program that eight of the NFL’s 32 teams are at the very least keeping a close eye on the 42-year-old’s status with the Patriots.

“I have spoken to executives with eight different teams that are at the very least monitoring Tom Brady’s free agency,” Darlington said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“They are going down this list having internal discussions right now saying, ‘Is this the right fit for our organization?’” he added.

Although Darlington did not name any specific teams, Sports Illustrated reported some of the teams linked to Brady include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady could, of course, re-sign with the Patriots, where he has played his entire career.

As NBC Sports Boston analyst Tom Curran explained, it is likely Brady will stay in New England, where he and coach Bill Belichick have won six Super Bowls together.

Curran also did not eliminate the possibility of Brady signing with either the Titans or the 49ers.

“It’s either gonna be New England or Tennesse with the 49ers closing hard on the outside,” Curran told SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio host Tom Schein, according to Pro Football Talk.

Curran also said he thinks there is a mutual interest between San Francisco and Brady.

ICYMI: @tomecurran tells @AdamSchein he believes the 49ers conversation surrounding Tom Brady is real from both sides pic.twitter.com/5L1bkA7NeK — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) March 3, 2020

He suggested 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded back to New England to replace Brady if Brady decided to sign with San Francisco.

Curran added that he thinks Brady could help the 49ers win a Super Bowl immediately and that the Patriots would absolutely welcome Garoppolo back in Foxboro.

Garoppolo was traded to San Francisco during the 2017 season.

As for Brady swapping jobs with the younger quarterback and playing in San Francisco, Curran said, “He’ll get you the Super Bowl that you probably could have had this year.”

“That would be the best-case scenario all the way around,” he added.

Brady is from San Mateo, California, which is just a half-hour drive from the 49ers playing facilities in Santa Clara.

Meanwhile, Schein said Brady will likely leave New England and sign with the Titans.

“I think it’ll end up being Tennessee,” Schein said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently tweeted Brady “is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season.”

Tom Brady is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season, a sentiment the quarterback has shared with others, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is repotting.https://t.co/SuOW4L1U6Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

Brady teased fans with a cryptic tweet in January after the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs by Tennessee.

The tweet ended up being part of a Super Bowl ad campaign for Hulu.

Brady has not publicly speculated as to where he will play next season.

