Latin Kings Gang Member Stole FBI Weapons During Left-Wing Anti-ICE Riot in Minneapolis

A violent Latin Kings gang member stole FBI equipment from federal vehicles in Minnesota as anti-deportation rioters ransacked them, officials said Thursday.

The suspect made off with body armor and weaponry, exploiting the Wednesday night protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis that left multiple FBI vehicles damaged, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel said in X posts. Authorities arrested the suspect Thursday and are searching for others involved, offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to their capture or the recovery of property.

Fox News identified the suspect as Raul Gutierrez, 33, citing law enforcement sources. The Latin Kings gang has localized tribes across the U.S. and is linked to years of drug trafficking, extortion, murder, and other crimes, law enforcement agencies said in prior cases.

The FBI’s Minneapolis office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Crowds of people were seen on video vandalizing FBI cars, stealing items from them, and showing what they believed were stolen documents with government information, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

Rioters found the vehicles unmanned after federal agents brought them to investigate a violent ambush on ICE agents earlier that day, according to authorities. One illegal immigrant was shot in the leg during the incident. The protests came in response to an ICE agent’s fatal shooting of left-wing activist Renee Good on Jan. 7 while protesters confronted federal agents in Minneapolis.

“This criminal is a perfect example of what our brave federal law enforcement agents are up against every day as Minnesota leadership ENCOURAGES lawbreaking,” Bondi said about Gutierrez’s arrest.

