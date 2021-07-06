According to a national Latino group, National Guard troops sent by various states to protect America’s Southern Border are, in reality, part of a racist militia staging an insurrection.

Governors of multiple states have said they will send National Guard troops or state police in response to a request from the governors of Texas and Arizona for help stemming the border crisis through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to help one another in times of crisis.

That was denounced by the League of United Latin American Citizens, which wrote a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that he step in and quash the patriotism shown by states that include South Dakota, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio and Florida.

“We told the President in no uncertain terms, this is an insurrection by recalcitrant and rebellious states that must be stopped,” said Domingo Garcia, LULAC president, according to a news release of LULAC’s website.

“This unilateral action by governors hijacks the Emergency Assistance Management Compact (EMAC) and involves our armed forces in a ‘pay for hire’ scheme, funded in part by private donations,” Garcia said.

Garcia further added that enforcing border laws was sinister because former President Donald Trump, whose stringent border protection policies were watered down, by Biden, recently appeared at the border.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Trump just days ago, in their so-called ‘visit’ to the border, are still fomenting dangerous racial hatred targeting Latinos including refugees, asylum seekers, even U.S. citizens who live in the border region,” Garcia said.

In Garcia’s flow of hyperbole, he termed the use of state forces under the control of governors a “militia action” that “must be dealt with before it spreads.”

Rodolfo Rosales, Jr., the director of LULAC in Texas, went a step further.

“We are being invaded by governors of the defeated confederacy to arm the border against brown women and children escaping political persecution, hunger, and death,” he said.

For the record, of the states sending National Guard troops, only Florida was part of the Confederate States of America. Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio fought on the side of the Union. Idaho was, as of 1863, a territory, while South Dakota was part of the Dakota Territory.

“These governors are using the sacred chain of command to mobilize forces meant to defend us from military invasion by a foreign nation, as mercenaries to save white people from the brown threat,” he said.

LULAC further frothed that South Dakota was receiving private sector support to offset the cost of sending 50 National Guard troops to Texas.

In the letter to Biden, the group claimed that “in the case of South Dakota, there is no authorization for a private citizen to defray the costs of deployment of National Guard personnel. This is tantamount to relegating our Armed Forces to a ‘pay for hire’ status on any whim or desire that the donor citizen can afford to pursue, and a Governor sees as an opportunity to score political points.”

Ian Fury, a spokesman for Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, said the governor was on firm ground accepting the donation from the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation because state law allows for donations “if she determines doing so is in the best interest of the State. The Governor has additional authority to accept donated funds for emergency management,” according to Politico.

Noem. however, said the security of the nation is at stake.

“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” she said in a statement. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”

Gov. Kristi Noem is deploying 50 S. Dakota National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border in response to Texas Gov. Abbott’s “request for help” with illegal border crossings. pic.twitter.com/oU3zLLPqAp — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) June 29, 2021

Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey initially asked for help in June, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Their letter to other governors warned that while Texas and Arizona were “ground zero” for the crisis, other states would see spillover.

It warned of increases in human trafficking and deadly drugs, including fentanyl.

“Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it,” the letter said.

The letter urged governors whose communities are slowly being infiltrated by criminal illegal immigrants to take their stand at the border

“With your help, we can apprehend more of these perpetrators of state and federal crimes, before they can cause problems in your state,” the letter said.

“Crucially, this will include the power to arrest migrants who illegally cross the border into our territory. Many of these crossings involved state-law crimes, such as criminal trespassing or smuggling of persons.”

