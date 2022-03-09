A Dunkin’ employee who killed an elderly customer will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a battery charge, a judge announced Monday.

According to WTVT-TV in Tampa, Florida, 27-year-old Corey Pujols got into an altercation with a 77-year-old customer, Vonelle Cook, on May 5, 2021.

Cook initially ordered in the drive-thru, but he became angry about the service he received. As a result, he parked his car and entered the restaurant.

Employees said he was yelling about a lack of customer service. They described Cook as a frequent customer who was “regularly troublesome and abusive,” WTVT reported.

Prosecutors said Cook was “verbally abusive” to employees, including Pujols, who asked him to leave the store.

Police said the elderly customer became even angrier at that point and called Pujols the N-word, WTVT reported.

The Dunkin’ employee demanded that Cook not call him the name again, but he repeated the insult, and Pujols proceeded to punch him in the jaw, according to police.

Following the strike, Cook lost consciousness and fell to the floor, where he hit his head. Tampa Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries three days later.

An autopsy revealed a fracture in his skull and multiple contusions in his brain.

Initially, Pujols was charged with aggravated manslaughter. However, prosecutors accepted a plea deal in which Pujols pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony battery in order to receive a lighter sentence.

Following the deal, Judge Christine Marlewski sentenced Pujols to two years on house arrest, according to the Tampa Bay Times. She also ordered Pujols to complete 200 hours of community service and attend a course on anger management.

“This outcome holds the defendant accountable while taking into account the totality of the circumstances — the aggressive approach and despicable racial slur used by the victim, along with the defendant’s age, lack of criminal record, and lack of intent to cause the victim’s death,” Hillsborough County State’s Attorney spokesman Grayson Kamm told WTVT.

Cook was a registered sex offender who “made headlines in 2006 after police raided his home and found surveillance cameras mounted around a bed, homemade videos and DVDs, and boxes of photographs of nude men and boys,” the Times reported.

His death and Pujols’ sentence reveal two glaring problems in American society.

First and foremost, there is a saddening amount of hatred and disrespect for others in our culture.

Having to wait a while in the drive-thru or receiving the wrong order is certainly frustrating, but it’s not an excuse to verbally abuse employees or hurl racial slurs at them. In this way, Cook’s actions were completely unacceptable.

With that said, Pujols’ reaction was not acceptable in any way, either. While he had a right to be angry, this is not an excuse to escalate the conflict to a physical one and assault the customer.

The second problem this saga reveals is a lack of accountability for crime in America. Regardless of what Kamm said, Pujols was not properly held accountable for his crimes.

Even though he did not intend to kill Cook, the fact is that a man died as a direct result of Pujols’ actions.

House arrest is not a sufficient punishment for killing someone. Pujols likely would have faced jail time for a manslaughter conviction, but he was not forced to defend himself against that charge because of his lenient plea deal.

Overall, this story reveals how broken and sinful our world is. Incidents like this one remind Christ followers that our true home is not here but rather in heaven with him.

