Laughter Erupts Off Camera as Sen. Kennedy Compares Schumer to Vicious STD

Democrat Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York personifies what modern Democrats no longer acknowledge: the possibility of restraint.

Of course, most readers know that the Democratic Party has morphed into something deeply sinister. A party driven by hatred and desiring no compromise deserves permanent political oblivion. In the meantime, however, nothing prevents us from enjoying a few laughs at its expense.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the always colorful Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana roasted Schumer and the Democrats with one classic zinger after another, including a line in which Kennedy compared Schumer’s current popularity among fellow Democrats to that of a sexually transmitted infection.

“He never makes the same mistake twice,” Kennedy said of Schumer. “He makes it five or six times just to be sure.”

That drew a laugh from Hannity.

“But this time he got it right in supporting our efforts to keep government open,” Kennedy added.

By “this time,” the GOP senator meant Schumer’s surprising decision late last week to support a Republican-approved continuing resolution. That bill, adopted on Friday, averted a government shutdown.

Since then, Democrats have unleashed venom toward their Senate minority leader. Many would like to replace him for the crime of delivering what they perceived as a victory for President Donald Trump.

“Many Democrats are angry at Schumer,” Kennedy said, noting the obvious. “Among them right now — we’ve all seen the news — he’s about as popular as chlamydia.”

Do you think Chuck Schumer will survive politically now that the “loon-wing” has essentially taken over Democratic party? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (194 Votes) No: 80% (797 Votes)

As one might expect, that drew an even heartier laugh from an off-screen Hannity.

Then, Kennedy shifted from roasting Schumer to roasting the unhinged Democrats who now hate him.

“But that, to me, says as much about the Democratic Party as it does about Senator Schumer,” Kennedy added. “What it tells me is that the loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control.”

Finally, Kennedy described those loony modern Democrats as “deeply weird.”

“For example, no honest person whose IQ is above his age [believes] that biological sex doesn’t exist,” Kennedy said. “But they do.”

Indeed, earlier this month Democrat senators voted in lockstep to keep men in women’s sports.

Readers may view the full Kennedy-Hannity interview here. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

On the whole, one senses that Democrats now despise Schumer because he robbed them of their darkest fantasy. By shutting down the government, they hoped to harm Trump.

In fact, as they proved during the president’s joint address to Congress earlier this month, most modern Democrats have no higher objective than the performative expression of disdain toward Trump and anyone or anything associated with him, and they have carried out that objective even to the point of shedding their own humanity.

By voting for the CR, Schumer introduced not even compromise, but mere restraint in the name of fighting another day. As legendary diplomat George Kennan noted in 1947, even Marxists approve of strategic retreat when it serves their broader purposes.

In other words, in the modern Democratic Party we now face something that, at least in certain respects, derives its spiritual sustenance from a source as dark as the inspiration that lay behind Marxism. And no one would suggest the possibility of compromise with Communists. Their own doctrines forbid it.

Thus, we have no choice but to electorally vanquish the current iteration of the Democratic Party. Then, we must hope that something reasonable emerges from its remnants.

In the meantime, however, we may thank the colorful Kennedy for providing a few laughs at Democrats’ expense.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.