Laura Ingraham Announces She'll Be Missing from Show as She Recovers from Surgery After Accident

Fox News host Laura Ingraham will be taking a few days off from work after she suffered an accident while skiing with her sons.

“Will miss you these next few days. Thank you for your kind thought and prayers. I’ll be back as soon as I can!” she posted Wednesday on the Instagram account for her radio show.

On her Instagram page, she posted a video from her show in which she explained the situation.

Let the good times roll in Los Angeles tonight — and a big announcement at the end of the show. 10pET pic.twitter.com/smBm8kIYGc — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 25, 2023

“The weekend before last, I decided to take my boys skiing in Colorado,” she said, adding that “I didn’t wipe out once — until I took the bait.”

Her sons challenged her to a race, she said.

“I took off after my 14-year-old. Well, suffice it to say, it was all downhill from there,” she said.

She set the stage, noting that on the “last run of the day, about a quarter mile from the bottom, at Aspen Highlands” she hit ice and “heard a snap.”

“I immediately knew it was my ACL because I had done my other knee at the same resort 20 years ago.”

“I’m going to try to be back early next week,” she said as the video neared its end.

She later posted a picture of her leg.

Post-op recovery always better with dogs! Thanks for all the well wishes and to my phenomenal surgeons. Blessed! pic.twitter.com/EAaGsHckwV — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 27, 2023

“Post-op recovery always better with dogs! Thanks for all the well wishes and to my phenomenal surgeons. Blessed!” she tweeted.

Ingraham, who is now 59, survived breast cancer, with which she was diagnosed at the age of 41, according to survivornet. She said she rarely talks about her fight.

“I want people to remember me not for ‘She had breast cancer.’ “Most people who get through it just want to be the mom, the friend who happened to have breast cancer. Nothing against it, but I don’t wear ribbons, it’s just not who I am. I’m pretty private. Then again I do want to help people who are confused or don’t know what to do,” she said.

“I have a deep faith and don’t think I could have gotten through it without it. I had a lot of people praying for me. I really felt the power of that prayer. It helped me 100 percent, she said.

