Fox News host Laura Ingraham told fans she'll be out of commission for a while.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham told fans she'll be out of commission for a while. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Laura Ingraham Announces She'll Be Missing from Show as She Recovers from Surgery After Accident

 By Jack Davis  January 28, 2023 at 7:08am
Fox News host Laura Ingraham will be taking a few days off from work after she suffered an accident while skiing with her sons.

“Will miss you these next few days. Thank you for your kind thought and prayers. I’ll be back as soon as I can!” she posted Wednesday on the Instagram account for her radio show.

On her Instagram page, she posted a video from her show in which she explained the situation.

“The weekend before last, I decided to take my boys skiing in Colorado,” she said, adding that “I didn’t wipe out once — until I took the bait.”

Her sons challenged her to a race, she said.

“I took off after my 14-year-old. Well, suffice it to say, it was all downhill from there,” she said.

She set the stage, noting that on the “last run of the day, about a quarter mile from the bottom, at Aspen Highlands” she hit ice and “heard a snap.”

“I immediately knew it was my ACL because I had done my other knee at the same resort 20 years ago.”

“I’m going to try to be back early next week,” she said as the video neared its end.

She later posted a picture of her leg.

“Post-op recovery always better with dogs! Thanks for all the well wishes and to my phenomenal surgeons. Blessed!” she tweeted.

Many responded to her injury on Twitter, with one posting, “Prayers for quick healing, Laura!”

Ingraham, who is now 59, survived breast cancer, with which she was diagnosed at the age of 41, according to survivornet. She said she rarely talks about her fight.

“I want people to remember me not for ‘She had breast cancer.’ “Most people who get through it just want to be the mom, the friend who happened to have breast cancer. Nothing against it,  but I don’t wear ribbons, it’s just not who I am. I’m pretty private. Then again I do want to help people who are confused or don’t know what to do,” she said.

“I have a deep faith and don’t think I could have gotten through it without it. I had a lot of people praying for me. I really felt the power of that prayer. It helped me 100 percent, she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




